5 Wacky One-Seater Cars That Are Street Legal

Typically, when you buy or lease a new car, it comes with the assumption that you'll occasionally be ferrying around friends or family members with you. Most cars have at least two seats so you can bring at least one passenger along with you, whether it's on a lengthy vacation or just a brief run to the market. However, on occasion, a car is born that eschews this design tradition, axing every last seat aside from the vital driver's seat.

Often, solo-seaters are the territory of professional racing vehicles or imaginative concept cars, vehicles like the Mclaren Solus GT, which is definitely not street legal. Sometimes, though, whether in pursuit of a truly one-of-a-kind design or just for the heck of it, a manufacturer will release a street legal single-seater car that you could, at least in theory, obtain to drive. We say "in theory" because these vehicles are very few and far between, and some have actually become exceptionally valuable collector's items.