Everything McLaren Fans Should Know About The Solus GT

The McLaren Motor Company has been building production cars since 2010. The latest to come out of the southern England workshop is the Solus GT, an F1-inspired single-seater designed to whip around the racetrack at top speed. With a pedigree reaching back to the 1960s, McLaren is no slouch when it comes to building fast cars, but racing proved too expensive a venture on its own. Like Ferrari and Ford, the company has funded its on-track activities by making sports cars for years, with one of its most notable early examples being the super-fast McLaren F1, the only road-legal car capable of breaking the 200 mph mark when it released in 1994.

With landmark entries like the 750S, P1, GTS, 12C, and Senna under its belt, McLaren has developed a reputation for building some of extremely well-regarded sports cars. The latest, however, takes a distinct approach to roasting the racetrack. The Solus GT is not just any racer. It's a pure track machine, and its technology and innovations make it one of the most interesting products to hit the (private) road this year. In short, it's a designer's dream designed to dominate. Lets take a closer look at this new video game-inspired dream car.