10 Things To Know Before Buying A Lexus NX (New Or Used)

It's not quite the smallest SUV that the brand offers — that honor goes to the UX — but the Lexus NX is the second smallest in the range. It's a more affordable, slightly less roomy alternative to the bestselling RX, and has been offered by Lexus for around a decade now. It should feel very familiar to owners of other Lexus models, as the NX essentially offers a shrunk-down version of the interior features and exterior styling of the brand's larger crossover models.

For buyers who don't need the added room of the RX, the NX might just be the sweet spot in the range, particularly since its lower trims can be found for attractive prices. However, higher trims can really start to get costly, so it's worth considering which features are most important to you before you head to a dealership. Whether you're looking to buy a new NX or an older model year, this quick roundup should give you an overview of what you need to know before you purchase.