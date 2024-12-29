12 Of The Most Unusual Japanese Engines Ever Made

Although the clever rotary engine was invented by an enthusiastic supporter of the Nazi party, Felix Wankel, that didn't stop Mazda from acquiring the rights to use the design. Mazda developed it further than any other company has to date. The iconic rotary engine found its way into a series of Mazda cars, including the RX-2 through RX-5, the Japanese-market-only Cosmo, and the American-market-only REPU pickup, but it was the RX-7 that stuck and proved the triangle-powered engine's staying power.

Unlike conventional engines, the Wankel engine uses a triangle-shaped rotor with few moving parts to complete the Otto cycle via intake and exhaust ports, moving the combustion chamber in an oblong path. This motion turns the eccentric shaft in the center of the rotor, transferring motion back to the transmission. There are no valves, camshafts, lifters, rockers, timing chains, or dozens of other parts that cost efficiency and present opportunities for engine failure. It is an unusual engine indeed.

Since a Wankel engine has fewer parts, it is easier to manufacture and lighter than conventional engines. But if you are wondering why Mazda is the only company that has ever used it extensively, it has flaws. Even when a Wankel produces a lot of horsepower, its torque output is abysmal. Furthermore, the surfaces on the sides and tips of the rotors are difficult to seal, and its fuel efficiency is terrible, which is why most companies abandoned the technology in the '70s.

