3 Of The Best Alternatives To The Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger is a build that has long been revered by fans of the various hard-charging vehicles from the American muscle car era. While those first generation Chargers weren't exactly chasing down the likes of the GTO or Camaro when they debuted in 1966, they were quick to catch up to the pack. By 1968 they were holding their own against most competitors on the road and on movies like Bullitt.

Of course, as the '70s trudged along, the fourth generation Chargers didn't much resemble those from the first three in either look, or power output. As for the Chargers of the 1980s, well, some fans of the nameplate might prefer to forget those Euro-influenced builds exist. Dodge likely preferred to forget them, too, with the manufacturer killing the Charger line after the '87 model and keeping it dead for much of the next two decades.

Thankfully, Dodge got back to the muscled-up business when it revived the Charger nameplate in 2006. Though some purists were, perhaps, not fond of the four-door option on the new muscled-up offering, they'd prove an instant hit for Dodge, which kept them in production until it unexpectedly pulled the plug on the build for a second time in 2023. Though the Charger didn't stay dead long this time — more on that later — its absence left a noticeable hole in the modern muscle car market. Here's a look at a few Charger alternatives worth considering if you're looking for an alternative.

