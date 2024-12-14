3 Of The Best Alternatives To The Dodge Charger
The Dodge Charger is a build that has long been revered by fans of the various hard-charging vehicles from the American muscle car era. While those first generation Chargers weren't exactly chasing down the likes of the GTO or Camaro when they debuted in 1966, they were quick to catch up to the pack. By 1968 they were holding their own against most competitors on the road and on movies like Bullitt.
Of course, as the '70s trudged along, the fourth generation Chargers didn't much resemble those from the first three in either look, or power output. As for the Chargers of the 1980s, well, some fans of the nameplate might prefer to forget those Euro-influenced builds exist. Dodge likely preferred to forget them, too, with the manufacturer killing the Charger line after the '87 model and keeping it dead for much of the next two decades.
Thankfully, Dodge got back to the muscled-up business when it revived the Charger nameplate in 2006. Though some purists were, perhaps, not fond of the four-door option on the new muscled-up offering, they'd prove an instant hit for Dodge, which kept them in production until it unexpectedly pulled the plug on the build for a second time in 2023. Though the Charger didn't stay dead long this time — more on that later — its absence left a noticeable hole in the modern muscle car market. Here's a look at a few Charger alternatives worth considering if you're looking for an alternative.
Ford Mustang
It would be completely irrational to assemble any list of Charger competitors without including the Ford Mustang, so we may as well get right to it. After all, the Charger was largely seen as a direct competitor to the Mustang upon release. While those first generation Mustangs were, arguably, already a dash of muscle car credibility, the option for a V-8 engine even in the early years ensured the vehicles were set to push the ponies in the right direction for future generations.
Ford has continued to do just that in their various Mustang builds over the years, and has essentially kept the legendary vehicle in constant production since its 1964 debut. Sure, it might seem borderline sacrilege to recommend a Mustang to any true-blue Charger fan. However, with Dodge effectively killing the build as the modern world has come to know it, Ford's muscular pony car is not just a clear and present alternative, but likely to make a few converts to boot.
Indeed, even those who count themselves among the Dodge muscle purists might be forced to admit that the current Eco-Boosted iteration of the Ford Mustang will make a fine substitute for the Charger. That's even with base models offering all the style and power a modern muscle car enthusiast could ask for. Yes, horsepower starts at 315 hp on base Mustangs, and can be pushed all the way up to 500 hp with the Dark Horse package. So, if you're on the hunt for a vehicle that easily rivals the Charger in terms of style and power, the Mustang should probably be the first place you look.
Genesis G80
Okay, a Korean "executive sedan" with ties to Hyundai Motor Company admittedly may not be at the top of the list for most folks seeking an alternative to the Dodge Charger. But with the likes of the Kia Stinger, Chevy Camaro, and Dodge Challenger having all recently met their own ends, there aren't many legit alternatives to the Charger left. That being the case, we'd also posit that there are plenty of folks out there who might enjoy a dash of luxury with their muscle car power.
While the Genesis G80 may not pack quite enough raw power to satisfy some on the latter front, it's standard turbocharged 2.4 liter in-line four engine can still deliver an impressive 300 hp. Plus, if you upgrade to the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, you can push that number up to 375 hp. Anyway you cut it, that's some solid get up and go, with the available engines reportedly capable of going zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and 4.9 seconds respectively.
For the record, those G80 horsepower numbers are actually a tick or two above what was available in the base model 2023 Charger. So, don't trick yourself into thinking the G80 isn't pushing enough power to merit a look. While upgraded trim packages could deliver more power to the Charger, the vehicles were undoubtedly limited in what they could offer in terms of luxury, which the Genesis G80 offers in spades. You will, of course, pay a bit of a premium for the G80's mix of power and sophistication, with base models starting at around $57,000.
Dodge Charger Daytona EV
So you say you're looking for a solid alternative to the Dodge Charger? Allow us to introduce the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, which is the automaker's new, and improved version of the build. As already noted, Dodge did not keep the Charger down for long after killing the nameplate in 2023. Rather, that was merely the end of the Charger as most modern drivers knew it. Just months after announcing the Charger's demise, Dodge announced the nameplate will feature a punchy electric power source.
That's right, Dodge is essentially ushering in the EV muscle car movement with the release of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona. Now, Dodge diehards can tell you that Charger's bearing the Daytona surname hold a particular place in the company's history, with the first models in 1969 proving so speedy they earned the ire of NASCAR, who banned them from competition. There's every reason to believe the '24 Daytona EV will be just as feared, with base models reportedly chirping in at 495 horsepower, and the Scat Pack builds boasting twin 335 horsepower electric motors that combine to deliver a whopping 670 hp.
Just for the record, the Scat Pack version of the Charger Daytona can apparently accelerate zero to 60 mph in about 3.3 seconds, besting even the celebrated Dodge Challenger Hellcat by .3 seconds on that front. In a chef's kiss worthy move, Dodge has also fit the souped up '24 Charger Daytona inside of a properly muscular frame that winks lovingly at Chargers of the recent past.