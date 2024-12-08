4 GT Alternatives To The Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is one of the longest lasting names in the American car world — and the world in general. It dates back to the 1960s and over many generations, it's had the chance to become the most refined, most capable version of itself. The current Ford Mustang is a favorite of ours, with impressive power, sports-car-like handling, and comfortable interior — all prerequisites for any good GT car. What is a GT car? GT stands for Grand Touring and simply put, it's a vehicle that's good at soaking up the miles while still being pretty upscale. Something that's comfortable enough for driving long distances, and powerful enough to put a smile on your face. The newest Ford Mustang provides all of that.

Advertisement

Currently, the Mustang is offered in a number of different trim levels, with prices ranging from around $32,000, all the way up to $80,000 depending on options. The sweet spot for Grand Touring, is predictably, the Mustang GT. It's powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 486 horsepower, and 418 lb-ft of torque. It's well-equipped, available with a six-speed manual transmission for extra engagement, and you can have it as either a fastback or a convertible.

Is there anything out there that has the chops to keep up with the Mustang when it comes to performance and comfort? Let's find out.