Helping Build A V12 Wasn't My Only Surprise At The Lamborghini Factory

If you're someone who enjoys hunting through a bag of Lego or a perhaps the box of a Gundam kit to find all the right parts before you begin, you'd enjoy the first step of assembly at Lamborghini. Before the Revuelto's incredible V12 begins to take shape, a worker gathers all the parts into a large, multi-drawer cart.

Each drawer is foam-lined, with precise cut-outs designed to fit exactly one part and one part only. You know how when an assassin opens up a suitcase full of pieces of a disassembled weapon, and everything is packaged Just So? Yeah, it's like that, but unlike that assassin who will then surely begin a gratuitous montage of assembling that weapon by feel, Lamborghini workers have some technology at their side to figure out which part goes where.

On their hand, they wear a small scanner that, when you squeeze your index and thumb fingers together, projects a sniper-like target. With gun-finger drawn, they turn to a shelf full of bins, each with illuminated LEDs and QR codes displayed on E Ink tags. Digitally shoot the QR code, and the system indicates how many of a given part is needed and where it should go.

Then, the worker just needs to slot their parts into the appropriate places and move on to the next. All the while, an E Ink tablet on the side of the parts cart updates with every success, digitally ticking off each target. When complete, Lamborghini can not only be sure that every part was properly gathered, but can keep a digital record of the specific parts used on each car.

If there's one problem it's that the glove is a bit uncomfortable, but a factory worker told me they're upgrading to a QR-scanning smart ring soon. Progress!