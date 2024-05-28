How Strong Are Carbon Fiber Parts, And Are They Really Worth The Price?
Growing up, kids dream about having a cool, carbon fiber car, but maturing is realizing that the unique material offers more than just sleek looks. Carbon fiber is created by repeatedly superheating sheets of fiber and polymers in an oxygen-free area, resulting in one of the strongest materials on Earth. But, how is it utilized in cars?
If carbon fiber reinforced rocket tanks are viable, it shouldn't come as a surprise that carbon fiber has a place within the automotive industry. And it certainly does, with many manufacturers using the durable material for car parts, including hoods, roofs, door handles, and side mirrors. Outside of its good looks, carbon fiber is about five times stronger than steel. It's also much more rigid, about twice as stiff as its competitor, bringing even extra strength and sturdiness to car parts.
Carbon fiber's strength would be a feat of engineering on its own. However, it's also lighter, more durable, and more heat resistant than steel. And since it's long and thin, carbon fiber is easier to mold and manufacture into different car parts, putting the traditional parts material to shame in practically every category. However, as is the case with any technological advancement, carbon fiber isn't cheap, so are those car parts really worth the price?
Are carbon fiber car parts worth the price?
Although carbon fiber has been around for a while, the cost of manufacturing it hasn't gone down all that much, meaning consumers will have to pay more on their end for carbon fiber car parts. Carbon fiber hoods will run you at least $1,000, while similar steel replacement parts are a couple of hundred dollars at best. Similarly, carbon fiber side mirrors cost hundreds of dollars, but you'll have a hard time finding a standard mirror for more than $50, so is it a worthy investment?
Naturally, there isn't one definitive answer, and it entirely depends on your financial standing. However, if you can afford carbon fiber car parts, they have certainly been proven as a worthy investment. Carbon fiber makes your car lighter, making it one of the most affordable ways to boost your car's performance. However, the biggest draw is the durability. Unlike steel and aluminum, carbon fiber is resistant to the elements. This means you won't have to worry about factors like corrosion, rust, or UV exposure degrading the parts of your car. And while proper care will ensure none of these problems affect your steel or aluminum parts, carbon fiber will naturally last longer out of the box.