How Strong Are Carbon Fiber Parts, And Are They Really Worth The Price?

Growing up, kids dream about having a cool, carbon fiber car, but maturing is realizing that the unique material offers more than just sleek looks. Carbon fiber is created by repeatedly superheating sheets of fiber and polymers in an oxygen-free area, resulting in one of the strongest materials on Earth. But, how is it utilized in cars?

If carbon fiber reinforced rocket tanks are viable, it shouldn't come as a surprise that carbon fiber has a place within the automotive industry. And it certainly does, with many manufacturers using the durable material for car parts, including hoods, roofs, door handles, and side mirrors. Outside of its good looks, carbon fiber is about five times stronger than steel. It's also much more rigid, about twice as stiff as its competitor, bringing even extra strength and sturdiness to car parts.

Carbon fiber's strength would be a feat of engineering on its own. However, it's also lighter, more durable, and more heat resistant than steel. And since it's long and thin, carbon fiber is easier to mold and manufacture into different car parts, putting the traditional parts material to shame in practically every category. However, as is the case with any technological advancement, carbon fiber isn't cheap, so are those car parts really worth the price?