5 Of The Best Non-Harley Cruisers To Consider In 2024

Of the few main types of motorcycles, cruisers are among the most popular motorcycles for long-distance riding. Modern cruiser-style motorcycles feature plush seats with a laid-back, feet-forward riding position. The low seat height makes mounting the bike easier and instills confidence in new riders by allowing all but those with the shortest inseams to plant both feet firmly on the ground when stopping or backing up.

While Harley-Davidson still makes cruiser-style motorcycles, other companies produce competitive models as well. People often associate the Harley name with American-made cruisers, but Indian Motorcycles holds the distinction of being the first American motorcycle company by two years. In addition to the competition between Harley-Davidson and Indian, brands like BMW, Honda, Kawasaki, and Suzuki are determined to carve out a share of the American cruiser motorcycle market.

We'd like to include Yamaha on this list. However, while, technically, Yamaha does still make cruisers, its current cruiser lineup (listed under the Sport Heritage tab online) consists of the small, yet beginner-friendly, V Star 250 (hardly in the running for best non-Harley cruiser) and the Bolt R-Spec, which is more bobber than cruiser.

