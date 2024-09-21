Every Kawasaki Vulcan You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked From Cheapest To Most Expensive

Kawasaki is known for manufacturing all kinds of motorcycles for different rider types. If you like cruisers, you've no doubt heard of the Vulcan line. Kawasaki's Vulcan is known for its distinctive style, cruising comfort, and plenty of power. Some versions of the Vulcan are also friendly to riders of smaller stature, but the entire line is fairly accessible to a variety of riders.

The best feature of the Vulcan is that it's available in many configurations and sizes, not to mention a range of price points that fit just about any budget.cv Among many Vulcan models, you also have the choice of ABS versus non-ABS models. ABS means "anti-lock braking system," which might be a handy feature if you ride in unpredictable conditions. ABS can help you maintain control of your motorcycle by preventing the wheels from locking up — more on the price differences between ABS and non-ABS later.

Over the years, Kawasaki has manufactured various Vulcan models, but not all of them are still on the market. The Vulcan 2000 is no longer available, but Kawasaki still has plenty of options for you to choose from in 2024. Here is every Kawasaki Vulcan you can buy in 2024, starting with the most budget-friendly and ranging up to around $20,000. Note that many 2023 models are included in our list; it's unclear when Kawasaki will stop selling the model year in favor of rolling out 2025 versions.

