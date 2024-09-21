Every Kawasaki Vulcan You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked From Cheapest To Most Expensive
Kawasaki is known for manufacturing all kinds of motorcycles for different rider types. If you like cruisers, you've no doubt heard of the Vulcan line. Kawasaki's Vulcan is known for its distinctive style, cruising comfort, and plenty of power. Some versions of the Vulcan are also friendly to riders of smaller stature, but the entire line is fairly accessible to a variety of riders.
The best feature of the Vulcan is that it's available in many configurations and sizes, not to mention a range of price points that fit just about any budget.cv Among many Vulcan models, you also have the choice of ABS versus non-ABS models. ABS means "anti-lock braking system," which might be a handy feature if you ride in unpredictable conditions. ABS can help you maintain control of your motorcycle by preventing the wheels from locking up — more on the price differences between ABS and non-ABS later.
Over the years, Kawasaki has manufactured various Vulcan models, but not all of them are still on the market. The Vulcan 2000 is no longer available, but Kawasaki still has plenty of options for you to choose from in 2024. Here is every Kawasaki Vulcan you can buy in 2024, starting with the most budget-friendly and ranging up to around $20,000. Note that many 2023 models are included in our list; it's unclear when Kawasaki will stop selling the model year in favor of rolling out 2025 versions.
2023/2024 Vulcan S Non-ABS - $7,349
Kawasaki's Vulcan S is its sport cruiser model, and the 2023 or 2024 non-ABS version starts at $7,349 MSRP. Both the 2023 and 2024 Vulcan S have a 649 cc engine. This bike is one motorcycle that's ideal for shorter riders because of its lower seat height of 27.8 inches. The weight might be another story, though.
According to SlashGear's research, the 2023 Vulcan S has a top speed of somewhere in the mid-110 miles per hour range. It might take some time to get up to that speed, though, as the Vulcan S is on the heavier side at 491.7 pounds. That's one key difference between the Vulcan S Non-ABS and the Vulcan S ABS; the non-ABS model weighs about seven pounds less.
When it comes to features, Vulcan S is often compared to Yamaha's Bolt R-Spec, partly because both cruisers were manufactured for the first time in the same era. One primary difference between the similar-looking bikes is the fact that Kawasaki uses ERGO-FIT, a customization system, to ensure that every rider fits their chosen bike.
ERGO-FIT, according to Kawasaki, makes it equally comfortable for riders of different heights to ride the Vulcan S. Multi-point adjustments mean you can customize the handlebar, footpegs, and seat. Interchangeable parts allow for more customization, although some will incur an additional cost. The Vulcan S also has two color options: Pearl Sand Khaki/Ebony and Metallic Flat Spark Black.
2023/2024 Vulcan S ABS - $7,899
In addition to the non-ABS Vulcan S, Kawasaki also offers an ABS version for a few hundred dollars more. A 2023 or 2024 Vulcan S ABS is $7,899 MSRP. For a small cost, Kawasaki claims you can enhance your riding experience.
Since the distinction of ABS versus non-ABS is important with Kawasaki's lineup, it's important to know what ABS does and how it works. ABS monitors the speed of each wheel on the motorcycle, and sudden slowdowns — which could indicate a wheel is going to lock up — trigger the automated response. At this point, ABS adjusts the brake pressure to keep the wheel moving as the rider manually corrects. For most riders, this built-in safety feature offers enough peace of mind that it's worth the price. However, if you want to avoid additional costs, the non-ABS version of the Vulcan S is still worth considering.
Even if you're sold on the inclusion of ABS as a purchasing perk, there are some other considerations for this version of Vulcan S. For one thing, adding ABS also adds a few pounds to the curb weight; a Vulcan S ABS totals 498.3 pounds. Other than the ABS itself and the weight difference, the two Vulcan S standard versions have everything else in common.
2023/2024 Vulcan S Cafe ABS - $8,099/$8,499
Unlike some other models, the Vulcan S Cafe does not come in a non-ABS configuration. It seems that Kawasaki doesn't offer non-ABS on various motorcycles in its lineup, but it's unclear why.
With an MSRP of $8,499 (the 2023 Vulcan S Cafe is listed at $8,099), the 2024 S Cafe is still one of the more affordable Kawasaki motorcycles on the market, and one of the most affordable Vulcan models. The only way to drive up the price is by adding accessories as you build the bike you want, which might be a necessity depending on the fit and style you're after.
The same ERGO-FIT technology means riders anywhere from five-foot-six and under to well over six-foot-one can customize their Vulcan S Cafe to suit. Despite the accommodation for height and body variations, the curb weight of 502.7 pounds could be limiting. The Vulcan S Cafe has the same seat height as other Vulcan S models at 27.8 inches, however, which makes it a better option for riders with a shorter stature than some other Vulcan options.
Color options are, unfortunately, nonexistent with the Vulcan S Cafe; Metallic Matte Dark Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black is listed (combined) as the only color choice on the listing page and in the build tool. Yet compared to the Vulcan S and Vulcan S ABS, the Cafe has a distinct look with its mostly black exterior, though the red accents are eye-catching.
2023/2024 Vulcan 900 Classic - $8,999/$9,399
One of Kawasaki's most successful motorcycles is the Vulcan 900 Classic, the first in terms of affordability in the classic cruiser lineup. While Kawasaki has the 2023 model year listed on its website as an option (starting at $8,999), it's not available in the website's build tool. Still, at $9,399, a 2024 Vulcan 900 Classic is an excellent deal, especially as it's one of the most reliable Kawasaki motorcycles ever built.
The 900 Vulcan has a 903 cc V-twin engine that delivers about 50 horsepower, which is plenty of power to keep this heavier Vulcan moving. With a curb weight of 619.6 pounds, the 900 Classic is getting up there in size. Yet an exceedingly low seat height of 26.8 inches should make it much easier to handle than a higher motorcycle.
Though Kawasaki seems to have delivered in all other ways on the 900 Classic, there's only a single color option for 2024: Pearl Storm Gray/Pearl Robotic White. The 2023 model, however, comes in a Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Magnesium Gray pattern. Another item of note — the 900 Classic doesn't have ABS listed as a technology specification on either year, which suggests this bike doesn't offer it at all. The 2025 year model could change things, so check the specs carefully when shopping for this or any model Kawasaki.
2023/2024 Vulcan 900 Custom - $9,499/$9,899
To be considered "custom," the Vulcan 900 Custom needs some add-ons to suit your style. Still, with a starting price tag of $9,499 for a 2023 model or $9,899 for the 2024 year, a Vulcan 900 Custom is a relatively affordable Vulcan in Kawasaki's lineup. As with the 900 Classic, there doesn't appear to be an ABS option, which could mean the weight is slightly lower than it would otherwise be with more technology.
A 900 Custom has a curb weight of 610.8 pounds and a totally manageable seat height of 27 inches. The 903 cc V-twin engine offers around 50 horsepower. One thing to consider is that the 900 Custom doesn't have the same ERGO-FIT feature as some other Vulcan models, so customization may be lacking.
That said, the 2024's Metallic Matte Dark Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black does have a certain visual appeal, and comfort seems to be a priority on this cruiser. In 2023, the only color option was Pearl Matte Sage Green/Flat Ebony, which has more of a camouflage vibe but is still striking. "Premium fit and finish" is another of Kawasaki's slogans for the 900 lineup, and we can't deny that the styling seems to deliver on both model years.
2023/2024 Vulcan 900 Classic LT - $9,999/$10,399
With a few upgrades from the 900 Classic, the Vulcan 900 Classic LT also has a spike in price. A 2023 Vulcan 900 Classic LT costs about $9,999, while a 2024 Vulcan 900 Classic LT will run you $10,399. Apart from the color options (the 2023 comes in Pearl Storm Gray/Ebony while the 2024's only color option is Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Carbon Gray), there doesn't seem to be much difference between the two bikes.
The Classic LT weighs 657.1 pounds with a seat height of 26.8 inches, so it's another case where the lower seat height might make this heavier bike more accessible to smaller and/or shorter riders. However, there's one significant difference between the lower-priced (and smaller) Vulcan bikes: the 900 Classic LT comes with a windscreen.
The height-adjustable windscreen makes cruising more comfortable, and adding a passenger seat and backrest is another selling point you won't find built-in on any less expensive Vulcan. Despite that upgrade, the Classic LT is another bike that doesn't tout ABS as one of its technology features, so consider that when shopping around.
One more consideration to note is despite the lower price point, the 2023 900 Classic LT denotes a commodity surcharge that pushes the price closer to that of the 2024 model year. Depending on where and how you purchase a new bike, a 2024 model might make more financial sense.
2023/2024 Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS - $18,599/$19,099
Kawasaki's Vulcan Vaquero is one of the most eye-catching bikes, but its performance and, really, the whole package make this bike worth its higher price point. Relatively affordable compared to many other brands' motorcycles of a similar size, the Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS started at $18,599 for a 2023 model, jumping slightly to $19,099 for the 2024 model year.
Understandably, Kawasaki's bagger cruiser line is a bit pricier, not just because of the engine size and features, but also because of the accessories. A beefy 1,700 cc engine might be the biggest selling point, but the full fairing is also a perk worth mentioning. You'll also find electronic cruise control and K-ACT (Kawasaki's advanced coactive-braking technology) ABS on the Vaquero.
At a curb weight of 844.5 pounds, the 1700 Vaquero doesn't look its weight, and with 81 horsepower, it undoubtedly feels lighter on the road, too. A seat height of 28.7 inches is yet another Kawasaki special selling point that makes this bike accessible to more riders than many other brands seem to cater to.
The lack of color options is probably the least important item to note, but if you're after a 2024 Vaquero, it will have to be Metallic Matte Twilight Blue. However, the 2023 model came in a more understated Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray, if that's more your style.
2023/2024 Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS - $19,299/$19,799
Kawasaki's most expensive and feature-filled Vulcan is the 1700 Voyager ABS. A 2023 Voyager costs $19,299, while a 2024 model year starts at $19,799. However, that price includes onboard accessories and comfort features, so you can head out on a cruise when you leave the dealership. Of course, the price could easily scale higher if you add accessories like a SiriusXM Radio Kit, saddlebag trim, upgraded backrests and seats, or a windscreen.
The Voyager is popular for long-distance riding as it's fully fitted for on-road adventure. Kawasaki's touring cruiser has the same 1700 cc engine as its Vaquero cousin (and the same 81 horsepower), but this bike comes with integrated luggage, a full fairing and windscreen, electronic cruise control, and the same upgraded K-ACT ABS.
The Voyager is also a fair bit heavier than the Vaquero — understandably so — at 895.2 pounds. However, the seat height is the same at 28.7 inches, and the 2023 and 2024 have most everything in common except for the color options. A 2024 Voyager comes in Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Carbon Gray, while the 2023 is only available in Pearl Storm Gray/Ebony.
If your budget allows for maximum comfort and power from the Kawasaki Vulcan lineup, the Voyager might be the perfect motorcycle for you.