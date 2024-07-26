Kawasaki Vulcan S Vs. Yamaha Bolt R-Spec: What's The Difference Between These Bikes?

The modern cruiser motorcycle was an invention of the 70s, and both Kawasaki and Yamaha began crafting their take on the genre shortly after its creation. There are plenty of advantages to this type of bike, including its generally low seat height and more ergonomic riding position. However, some modern cruisers may not offer the same level of suspension or be as quick to maneuver as other categories of bikes. The Kawasaki Vulcan line started in the mid-80s, while the Vulcan S debuted more recently in 2015. Where as Yamaha's Bolt series started in 2014, with the R-Spec launching later that year.

There are several differences between the Vulcan S and Bolt R-Spec, but the most striking are comfort, safety features, and weight. The Kawasaki Vulcan S includes their ERGO-FIT system, which allows for a customized riding position, whereas the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec doesn't feature those adjustments. However, the rear shocks on the Bolt-R-Spec could provide a smoother ride, unlike the Vulcan S, which has been said to feel stiff to some riders. The Kawasaki offers a Vulcan S that includes ABS (anti-lock braking system), while it is curiously absent on the base model 2024 Bolt R-Spec. While the Yamaha includes a larger engine, it's also considerably heavier than the Kawasaki, which could make controlling the bike more challenging.