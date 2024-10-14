5 Of The Best Non-Harley Baggers To Consider In 2024

Indian Motorcycle bills itself as "America's First Motorcycle Company," and it actually beat Harley to the market by two years. Harley has stayed in business without interruption since producing the Model 1 in 1903, but financial woes forced Indian to take a hiatus from 1953 through 2011, when the brand was acquired by Polaris. Harley and Indian are rivals in large part because they both produce a robust line of V-twin powered baggers, and we'd be remiss if we didn't include some of Indian's offerings here. One impressive Indian bagger model is the Challenger, which has a starting price of $26,499. It comes in several trim levels, including Dark Horse, Limited, and Elite versions.

The Challenger Elite will set you back at least $38,499, but that price gets you entry into an exclusive club. The Elite badge on the saddlebags indicates that you're one of only 325 worldwide owners of this high-performance model, which has Indian's PowerPlus 108 V-Twin engine gleaming at the center of its sturdy frame. It's the strongest motor ever produced by Indian and makes 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque.

The Challenger Elite isn't just a beautiful brute, though. It's appointed with plenty of advanced electronics to make your ride safer and more comfortable. The rear suspension has an electronic preload for optimal control, and Bosch contributed an Inertial Measurement Unit to help control cornering, braking, and power delivery. You'll also enjoy the sounds from a 400-watt audio system blending with engine and ambient noise.

