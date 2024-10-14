5 Of The Best Non-Harley Baggers To Consider In 2024
Harley-Davidson is unquestionably one of the most recognizable names in the motorcycle world, with global sales (according to Statista) topping 150,000 bikes a year for at least the past seven years. Harley's long and proud history began in 1901, and its diverse lineup of impressive models includes scramblers, military bikes, and comfortable baggers. That last class of bikes gets its name from the saddlebags that adorn the rear of these large, comfortable models. Baggers usually also feature broad fairings and powerful engines, and many baggers border on car-like, with smartphone-friendly infotainment systems, anti-lock brakes, windshields, and the like.
Harley-Davidson makes some stylish and comfortable long-distance cruisers, but it is far from the only manufacturer that produces gorgeous, comfortable baggers. Its rivals around the world have thrown their helmets into the ring with their own offerings to challenge Harley's cruisers like the Street Glide, Road Glide, and Ultra Limited. Here are a few of the best currently available new models from Harley-Davidson's powerhouse competitors around the world.
The Indian Challenger Elite has earned its names
Indian Motorcycle bills itself as "America's First Motorcycle Company," and it actually beat Harley to the market by two years. Harley has stayed in business without interruption since producing the Model 1 in 1903, but financial woes forced Indian to take a hiatus from 1953 through 2011, when the brand was acquired by Polaris. Harley and Indian are rivals in large part because they both produce a robust line of V-twin powered baggers, and we'd be remiss if we didn't include some of Indian's offerings here. One impressive Indian bagger model is the Challenger, which has a starting price of $26,499. It comes in several trim levels, including Dark Horse, Limited, and Elite versions.
The Challenger Elite will set you back at least $38,499, but that price gets you entry into an exclusive club. The Elite badge on the saddlebags indicates that you're one of only 325 worldwide owners of this high-performance model, which has Indian's PowerPlus 108 V-Twin engine gleaming at the center of its sturdy frame. It's the strongest motor ever produced by Indian and makes 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque.
The Challenger Elite isn't just a beautiful brute, though. It's appointed with plenty of advanced electronics to make your ride safer and more comfortable. The rear suspension has an electronic preload for optimal control, and Bosch contributed an Inertial Measurement Unit to help control cornering, braking, and power delivery. You'll also enjoy the sounds from a 400-watt audio system blending with engine and ambient noise.
The Kawasaki Vulcan Voyager is powerful and affordable
Kawasaki is best known for its Ninja series of sport bikes, but the same know-how that makes those models scream goes into producing other desirable lines like the Vulcan series. These cruisers range from the 649-cubic-centimeter Vulcan S to the top-end 1700 Vulcan Voyager ABS, which more than doubles the S's displacement with a 1,700-cubic-centimeter V-twin engine. It's still reasonably priced at $20,199, even with amenities like anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and an audio/visual system that is compatible with headset intercom, Sirius XM, and Garmin navigation systems.
The Voyager also has two hard, locking saddlebags and a trunk that can hold two full-faced helmets, so it's ready for long-range trips. It has a full fairing and windshield for protection from what lies ahead, and clocks in at nearly 900 pounds. The 2025 model comes in any color scheme you like, as long as it's the Metallic Ocean Blue/Metallic Moondust Gray shown above.
The Honda Gold Wing might be the king of baggers
Honda Gold Wing riders can be as fiercely loyal to their bikes as Harley-Davidson owners. The model dates back to 1975, when three years of research and development produced the first touring bike with this badge. That Gold Wing, the GL 1000, was more akin to a '70s cafe racer than the lavishly appointed baggers that first appeared in the 1980s, and the 2024 GL1800 models are based on the fifth-generation version that debuted in 2001.
The current Gold Wing comes in five trim levels: base, DCT (for dual-clutch transmission), Tour, Tour DCT, and Tour DCT Airbag (guess what added feature that last one has). They all share an 1,833-cubic-centimeter six-cylinder powerplant, which is more cylinders and almost as large as the displacement of the standard engine that Honda offers on the 2024 Civic compact car.
The base Gold Wing lacks goodies like a trunk or heated seats, but it still comes with Apple CarPlay, an electric windscreen, Hill Start Assist, and a tire pressure monitoring system. The tricked-out Tour Airbag DCT model shown above starts just north of $33,000 with destination charge, but includes extras like Walking Mode, the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, and rear preload adjustment.
The BMW K1600 B is another fine bagger
When considering from the crop of 2024 baggers, don't sleep on the BMW K 1600 B. (You shouldn't sleep on any motorcycle, actually. That's just not safe, and will get you some combination of injured, killed, or arrested.) BMW's Motorrad division has been making top-quality motorcycles since the 1920s, and the K 1600 B is a sleek, black beauty with heaps of power to go along with its modern safety and comfort features.
It's powered by a liquid-cooled 1,649-cubic-centimeter inline six-cylinder engine that throws 160 horsepower and 132.7 lb-ft of torque at the back wheel via a six-speed transmission and shaft drive, and rides on 17-inch wheels with 320-millimeter anti-lock brakes.
The K 1600 B comes standard with a 10.25-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) screen that controls the BMW Motorrad Connected GPS Navigation system, and the optional Bagger Package allows you to tack on additional features like a satellite entertainment system, floorboards or extra storage, and a central locking system. All those goodies and BMW quality aren't as expensive as you might think, though; the K1600B starts at a manageable $22,945.
The Roadmaster Elite is another limited-edition Indian bagger
Indian's Elite series of bikes are special enough to warrant occupying two spots on this list, so we're going to grant one to the high-end Roadmaster Elite. This model starts at $41,999 and is available in the striking Red Candy over Black Candy color scheme pictured above. It's powered by a 116-cubic-inch V-twin that heaves 126 lb-ft of torque to the road via a six-speed transmission and gear-driven wet clutch. The remote-locking trunk and saddlebags provide more than 36 gallons of storage for your travel gear, and anti-lock brakes and cruise control make long trips a breeze.
There's a 600-watt infotainment system with a 7-inch display that includes AM/FM radio and Apple CarPlay integration, a power windshield, heated grips, and adjustable floorboards to keep you comfortable. The tire pressure monitoring and rear cylinder deactivation systems help save fuel, and the keyless ignition saves you from having to fumble through your pockets with gloved hands.