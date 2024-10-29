10 Old-School Lexus Models That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

Lexus calls to mind refined luxury vehicles, and rightly so. With years of consistently churning out one great model after another, it's no surprise that car buyers in today's market are not only aware of, but often in search of, Lexus' classics. The brand's robust LS series and sporty SC coupes offer luxury and performance that do not sacrifice reliability.

Advertisement

Whether you're looking for a stylish ride in which to perform your daily activities or you are seeking a future classic that could increase in value over time, there's most certainly a classic Lexus that fits the bill. From sleek sedans to powerful SUVs, Lexus has produced some iconic vehicles that continue to hold their own, even years after their release.

These models represent a golden era of automotive excellence, built to last with superior craftsmanship and cutting-edge features for their time. The best part is, quite a number of them are still available at an affordable rate. But, with increasing demand from collectors and enthusiasts, these affordable options won't stay that way forever. That said, here are the most desirable old-school Lexus models that are still affordable, for now.

Advertisement