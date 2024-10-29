10 Old-School Lexus Models That Are Still Affordable (For Now)
Lexus calls to mind refined luxury vehicles, and rightly so. With years of consistently churning out one great model after another, it's no surprise that car buyers in today's market are not only aware of, but often in search of, Lexus' classics. The brand's robust LS series and sporty SC coupes offer luxury and performance that do not sacrifice reliability.
Whether you're looking for a stylish ride in which to perform your daily activities or you are seeking a future classic that could increase in value over time, there's most certainly a classic Lexus that fits the bill. From sleek sedans to powerful SUVs, Lexus has produced some iconic vehicles that continue to hold their own, even years after their release.
These models represent a golden era of automotive excellence, built to last with superior craftsmanship and cutting-edge features for their time. The best part is, quite a number of them are still available at an affordable rate. But, with increasing demand from collectors and enthusiasts, these affordable options won't stay that way forever. That said, here are the most desirable old-school Lexus models that are still affordable, for now.
Lexus LS 400
The Lexus LS 400 is a very fitting model to start off this list seeing as it marked the debut of the Lexus brand. It's always a good sign when an automaker's first model turns out to be such a reliable and iconic product. This first-gen flagship sedan, debuting in 1989, set the luxury division on the map with its bulletproof features. Unsurprisingly, there are still many well-maintained models on the market today, making it doable to own one for a reasonable price.
At the model's core is a 4.0-liter V8 1UZ-FE engine that generates up to 250 horsepower. With this monster engine, the vehicle can go from 0 to 60 mph in just over eight seconds, a feat that is quite competitive for its time of release. The LS 400 also guarantees a smooth luxurious ride with an interior design that showcases the Lexus at their designing best. If you're thinking of getting one of these cars, a budget of $10,000 for starters should do the trick.
Lexus SC 300
Produced from 1992 to 2000, the SC 300 was a Lexus luxury sports coupe that became a must-have for drivers in search of a more refined high-performing vehicle from the brand. Its design was courtesy of Toyota's Calty Design Research studio in California and the studio deserves full credit for producing this timeless model. The design showed a focus on quality and luxury embodied by the smooth aerodynamic lines that ran around the vehicle's exterior. This was unsurprising considering the manufacturers wanted direct competition with the Mercedes S-class coupes.
The SC 300 gained popularity for its smooth ride, reliability, and inline-six engine. The engine, in particular, called the 2JZ, stands out as one of the best ever created as it changed the industry's expectations for high-performance luxury engines. This 3.0-liter inline-six engine produces 225 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque. As if it could not entice enthusiasts anymore, it also came in a trim that featured the rare five-speed manual transmission. The SC 300 arrived on US shores a month after its release in Japan. Today, you can purchase this beauty for about $13,500 depending on the wear and tear.
[Featured image by Kevauto via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Lexus SC 400
If the SC 300 is a beauty then the SC 400 is a beast. The SC 300's almost identical twin left little to be desired when it came to reliability and performance. Lexus produced a fair number of SC 400s between 1992 and 2000 and many of these vehicles are still on the road today. You can identify it by its fender-themed design that features gentle curves that move across the vehicle as well as slim wraparound headlights that go flush into the front bumper.
The most notable difference in the SC 400 is its 1UZ-FE 4.0-liter V8 engine which is the same as that used in the LS 400. Its availability has helped keep prices manageable, as $11,000 should be enough to add one to your garage. Beyond its features and performance, the Lexus SC 400 has a very interesting backstory heralded by inspirational taglines and Erwin Liu's sharp and witty design mind.
[Featured image by free photos & art via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Lexus SC 430
The Lexus SC series is that good, and another strong piece of evidence to support is the 430. The Lexus SC 430 is a hardtop convertible grand tourer that Toyota manufactured between 2001 and 2010. It is also one of the fastest cars Lexus has ever built with a pace of 149 mph that clocks 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds. A remarkable feat which its 4.3-liter V8 engine deserves most of the credit for.
It's impossible to speak about the SC 430 without appreciating attention to detail when it comes to design, especially on the interior. The designers fitted it with power-adjustable seats, dual-zone climate control, and a Mark Levinson premium sound system which maintains excellent volume quality while driving with the top down. It's a beaut and easily one of the best-looking Lexus convertibles.
The SC series might have been discontinued for lack of sales, but it shouldn't be too difficult for you to acquire one today. Prices are quite low at an average of just under $5,000 for a 2005 model, however, interest in this model has been growing so you'll need to move quickly.
[Featured image by Alitair78 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]
2006 Lexus GS 300
The next entry details not only a model but also a preferred model year. This is none other than the 2006 GS 300. The Grand Sedan 300, or GS 300, was introduced in 1993 as Toyota's means of curbing the increasing popularity of European cars. The company's rationale behind manufacturing this car was to create a European-style vehicle that would appeal to drivers at home as well as in the U.S. and Europe. Whether or not the brand succeeded is up to your discretion. But, even by modern aesthetic standards, the GS 300 exudes style and luxury. Its primary selling point was its design which had a very distinctive trapezoid-like grille, sculpted headlights, and a gorgeous streamlined body that had aerodynamic lines running from its front bumper to its side.
In terms of performance, the GS 300 left much to be desired in large parts due to its underwhelming 3.0-liter 2JZ-GE V6 engine. The engine is the same 2JZ present in the SC 300 but it didn't work as well here, producing just 220 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque, which was in hindsight never going to be enough to beat its European competitors. Nonetheless, it is available on markets for just above $6,000 on average, which is a bargain if you ask us.
[Featured image by Alitair78 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]
Lexus LX 450
Few cars are as iconic as the Lexus LX 450. It was initially introduced in 1996 as Lexus's first entry into the luxury SUV market. Many regard it as a rebadged Toyota Land Cruiser as this large SUV derived its inspiration from the famous platform, specifically the Land Cruiser 80 Series. When you ask any previous owner about the LX 450, the chances that they'd praise it for its off-road capability and durability are sky-high.
The vehicle shares a lot of its specs with the Land Cruiser, including its exterior body design and superb ability to handle various demanding terrains. When you take a peek under the hood, you'll find a 4.5-liter inline-six engine that generates around 212 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. That, together with its 4-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system provides a smooth drive that is ideal for day-to-day use as well as adventure rides. Its spacious interior with three rows of seating ensures that friends and family can always be comfortably accommodated on your trips.
For this reason, it's always had the attention of enthusiasts and as such can still be found at a decent price. Its starting MSRP in 2006 was $47,500 but you can find units in great condition on the aftermarkets for half that price.
[Featured image by Mark Brown via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Lexus LX 470
The Lexus LX 470 is another SUV that used the Land Cruiser platform to establish itself. Toyota manufactured them between 1998 and 2007, and it is today considered one of the most reliable Lexus models ever built. Lexus incorporated its innovative technologies such as Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and Active Height Control (AHC) into the vehicle, allowing drivers to adjust the LX 470 ride height to whatever terrain they drive it on.
The 470 retained the durability and off-road prowess of the 450 but had a far better engine at its heart. The 2UZ-FE 4.7-liter V8 engine generated more horsepower with 230 ponies on normal trims and an upgraded 268 horsepower available for the 2006 model. It also improves on the transmission of its predecessor, using a five-speed automatic transmission that is instrumental in giving you a cruise-like driving experience. Its ruggedness took nothing away from its luxury and comfort thanks to the expertly designed interior that had premium leather upholstery and high-quality materials throughout. Today, it remains a sought-after vehicle in the used SUV market and you can own the 2006 model for about $15,000.
Lexus RX 300
A pioneer of its division, the Lexus RX 300 was the brand's first luxury crossover that set the tone for the luxury crossover SUV segment. Its production stint ran from 1999 until 2003 and many drivers fondly remember it for its practicality, reliability, and affordability. The thinking behind this vehicle was simple. Lexus wanted to provide a combination of the high-riding comfort of an SUV with the smooth handling and compactness of a sedan.
The product of that thinking is an RX 300 which many argue is based on Mercedes' ML320, famously owned by Justin Timberlake. Lots of drivers have also said it is more a minivan than an SUV. What can be no argument is the RX 300's ability to provide a smooth driving experience on an engine setup that provides enough power for city commuting and highway cruises. The engine in question is a 3.0-liter V6 engine that generates about 220 horsepower with a four-speed automatic transmission. For now, in today's markets, you can own one for an average cost of just over $5,000.
[Featured image by Luftfahrrad via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]
Lexus IS 300
No car on this list embodies the Lexus commitment to luxury and comfort quite like the IS 300. The manufacturer sought direct competition with the iconic BMW 3 series and so it put everything into ensuring its success. On its exterior were sharp lines that ran across the body in a manner you would ordinarily attribute to classic European sedans. The driver's cockpit is loaded with premium materials, supportive seating, and intuitive controls. Most notably, it has a distinct chronograph-style dashboard that elevates its sporty aesthetic. The focus on the cockpit took nothing away from its stylish and spacious cabin even though you might desire a much bigger trunk space.
Like BMW's 3-series, this vehicle is renowned for its sporty drive performance and reliable inline-6 engine. The IS 300 has a strong history of engineering evolution. Initial models had a five-speed automatic transmission but later on the company introduced a five-speed manual option that has a dedicated fanbase even today, although this beauty was produced between 2000 and 2005. it remains available on aftermarkets for as low as $6,000.
[Featured image by ilikewaffles11 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Lexus GX 470
Multiple Lexus SUVs feature on this list, which is surprising because SUVs aren't really what many have come to identify as the brand's strong suit. That said, the last entry is another luxury SUV, and this time it's the GX 470. It is also another Lexus SUV inspired by the Land Cruiser, this time drawing the bulk of it from the Prado. Though it has a recent production stint of 2002 till 2009, it has in many ways shown why it's still considered old school and shares a platform with the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
It has a powerful 4.7-liter V8 engine that will give you a boost of around 235 horsepower with 320 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with a five-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive that make it suitable for those rugged adventures. With all these capabilities, it should come as no surprise that SlashGear ranked it as one of the most reliable SUVs of all time. You, too, can benefit from its performance by owning one for as little as $10,000 or even less.
[Featured image by Btotanes via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]