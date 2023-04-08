Justin Timberlake's Car Collection Isn't What You'd Expect From A Pop Superstar
Justin Timberlake is a multi-time Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards winner, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and much more. With that kind of success, you'd imagine his garage is filled with high-end supercars, sports cars, and luxury vehicles. But while his wife Jessica Biel drives around in a 730-horsepower 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, Justin likes to sit behind the wheel of his trusty 2002 Volkswagen Jetta.
The reason why Justin loves his 2002 Jetta, in particular, is unknown — maybe it's a reliable daily driver, or maybe because it's an easily overlooked vehicle that's helping him avoid the cameras. Still, the Jetta packs a decent punch and Justin's peculiar taste in cars doesn't stop there.
His car collection is sort of all over the place, with vehicles such as a 1998 Mercedes-Benz ML320, a 2008 Hummer H3, and a 2013 Wrangler Rubicon. If you look closely, you'll find some hidden gems in his collection, but even still, it isn't what you'd expect from a pop superstar.
1993 Acura Legend
Now, why would a superstar such as Justin Timberlake drive a 30-year-old Acura? If the 2002 Jetta isn't enough, the 1993 Acura Legend is proof that he has a peculiar taste in cars. The '93 Legend is a Japanese luxury car, either a sedan or a coupe, powered by a V6 3.2-liter engine sending 230 horsepower to the front wheels. That's not that impressive, right?
The '93 Acura Legend's value comes from the fact that it's seemingly bulletproof and that even 30 years later, many owners of these vehicle report only dealing with minor issues. Kelly Blue Book reports that the value of a used 1993 Acura Legend is roughly $3,000, but because some owners drive them until they stop running due to their reliability, you won't often find one on the market — and if you do, the price will more than likely be upwards of $10,000. Combined with the fact that this was his first car and taking into account its sentimental meaning, if Timberlake's '93 Acura Legend ever hit the market, it would probably be listed for a hefty price.
[Featured image by Dimarcomafia via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
2011 Audi S5 Cabriolet
Being an ambassador of Audi, it's only natural that it's an Audi we find in Justin Timberlake's car collection. Curiously enough though, despite an endless supply of Audis to choose from and even with the likes of a 5.2-liter V10 Audi R8 at his disposal, Justin chose the 2011 S5 Cabriolet, the car he first drove alongside Mila Kunis on "Friends With Benefits" back in 2011.
Not a bad choice by any stretch of the imagination, the S5 Cabriolet delivers plenty of fun on the back of the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 powerplant that sends 333 horses and 325 pound-feet of torque to the wheels. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission for an even more exciting experience. It might not be an R8, but it can still hold its own on and off the track. Many owners of an Audi S5 Cabriolet would agree, as you'll see and hear plenty of positive reviews. The best part about a 2011 Audi S5 Cabriolet might just be how affordable it is: you can find models at roughly $15,000 and enjoy the comfort, excitement, and performance for yourself.
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
Timberlake seems to be a fan of SUVs, having owned the Navigator, Escalade, and Audi Q7 in the past. The 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee would be just another one on the list if it wasn't for SRT (Street & Racing Technology). SRT has helped build the Grand Cherokee SRT8 trim, which is an enormous upgrade over the regular Grand Cherokee.
The 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was somewhere in the middle of the midsize SUV market upon its arrival, but that's only without the mighty 6.4-liter HEMI V8 found under the hood of the SRT8 model. The powerplant produces 470 horsepower with 465 pound-feet of torque, and it comes with fuel-saver technology, though it drinks more gasoline than a thirsty camel. Still, a little tap on the gas pedal and you've arrived at your destination before you even knew where you were headed, and all the while you're sitting in a cabin decked out in leather, aluminum accents, and sturdy materials.
Perhaps to stay anonymous, Justin decided to turn his 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 completely black, which only added to the already stylish yet menacing looks of this SUV. That said, with high-end luxury SUVs just a dealership away, such a modest vehicle isn't what you'd expect to find in a pop star's car collection.
1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible
A stunning piece of automotive history known as the 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible is one of the most expensive cars in Justin Timberlake's collection. Having driven one on the set of 2012 "Trouble With The Curve", Justin told USA Today back in 2012 that he fell in love with the car and wanted to own one, ultimately finding a restored '67 Pontiac GTO in Texas.
The Pontiac GTO comes from a generation of American vehicles that first started receiving more power, so it shouldn't surprise you that it's hiding a 6.6-liter V8 engine producing 360 horsepower and 438 pound-feet of torque under the hood. It has the style and charm to match, so it's easy to see why he fell in love with the model.
The Pontiac GTO is considered one of the first official muscle cars ever produced, so its history –combined with its charm and power — adds up to a hefty price. If you wanted to own one yourself, Classic Cars has a few of them listed for anywhere from $50,000 to $120,000.
2006 Bentley Continental GT
The Bentley Continental GT is a stylish luxury sedan and a Hollywood star favorite, or at least it used to be. While superstars such as Ryan Reynolds and Guy Fieri have collections packed with high-end vehicles, Justin never moved on from his 2006 Bentley Continental GT — in fact, it's one of the most expensive cars in his collection.
The 2006 Continental GT derives its power from a W12 engine that produces 552 horsepower and 459 pound-feet of torque, with the ability to go from zero to 60 mph in just shy of 5 seconds. However, it being a Bentley, the luxurious features found throughout the interior might just be more impressive than the performance.
Over the years, the 2006 Bentley Continental GT depreciated in price, and although still relatively expensive, you could find one for about $35,000 if you wanted to. Back in the day, it might've been a very desirable car, but the 2006 Continental GT isn't what you'd expect to find in a pop superstar's car collection today. Timberlake bought his after the Super Bowl XXXVIII wardrobe malfunction incident, right after starting his movie career in "Alpha Dog" — and by the looks of it, he's been pretty satisfied with what the model offers.