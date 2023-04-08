Justin Timberlake's Car Collection Isn't What You'd Expect From A Pop Superstar

Justin Timberlake is a multi-time Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards winner, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and much more. With that kind of success, you'd imagine his garage is filled with high-end supercars, sports cars, and luxury vehicles. But while his wife Jessica Biel drives around in a 730-horsepower 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, Justin likes to sit behind the wheel of his trusty 2002 Volkswagen Jetta.

The reason why Justin loves his 2002 Jetta, in particular, is unknown — maybe it's a reliable daily driver, or maybe because it's an easily overlooked vehicle that's helping him avoid the cameras. Still, the Jetta packs a decent punch and Justin's peculiar taste in cars doesn't stop there.

His car collection is sort of all over the place, with vehicles such as a 1998 Mercedes-Benz ML320, a 2008 Hummer H3, and a 2013 Wrangler Rubicon. If you look closely, you'll find some hidden gems in his collection, but even still, it isn't what you'd expect from a pop superstar.