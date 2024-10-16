4 Of The Best Looking Convertibles Ever Built By Lexus

Toyota established Lexus in 1989, spinning off the companion luxury brand with the release of the LS 400 and ES 250. In the 35 years since then, the offerings from Lexus have grown to include sporty coupes, family-friendly SUVs, and a solid line of vehicles with electric and hybrid powertains. While Lexus caters to a clientele of refined and often carefully coiffed customers, some Lexus buyers still want to feel the wind in their hair.

Advertisement

Beginning in 2001, Lexus has offered an impressive and gorgeously styled line of convertibles for customers seeking an open-air cruising experience. We took a careful look through the entire Lexus catalog and selected our favorite drop-top models for you based solely on their designs. We'd love to include the stunning LF-A Spyder shown above on this list, but that model was shown as a concept in Detroit in 2008, and only two of the 500 production LF-As built between 2010 and 2012 were roadsters.