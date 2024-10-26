10 Non-Chevrolet Cars Powered By Chevy V8 Engines

Since 1955, the entry-level division of General Motors has been producing cars powered by a low-cost and reliable V8. Available in a range of sizes, the small-block Chevy gained legendary status thanks to the 327 and 350 versions starting in the '60s. Furthermore, while it is an engine that can be made to produce extreme power levels, manufacturing is also affordable enough that it can be widely used for ordinary passenger cars and light trucks.

Chevrolet has continued this tradition with successive engine designs up to the modern day. This made the small-block Chevy V8 and its successors ubiquitous in their many forms throughout North America and beyond. However, less ubiquitous are cars powered by a Chevy V8 that do not wear the iconic Bowtie emblem on the grille.

For small automakers, developing an engine represents an enormous investment, especially when that engine will be built in limited numbers. To prevent your bespoke luxury sports car from commanding a price that even the ultrawealthy would call extreme, sourcing components from established manufacturers can be a sound business decision. Others just want to build a car, and sourcing an acceptable drivetrain from elsewhere can get the job done. Chevrolet has a long history of supplying parts and components to other automakers, and the 10 cars listed here all come with bona fide helping of American V8 power.

