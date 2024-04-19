Chevrolet 327 Vs 350: Which Is The Better Engine?

Comparing the 327 and 350 small block engines from Chevrolet is a little like comparing your grandfather to your dad. While the older version was strong and capable for its time, the newer version enjoyed advances from knowledge gained over time and improved technology.

The first V8 Chevy small block (SBC), introduced in 1955, displaced 265 cubic inches, or 4.3 liters if you prefer. Dubbed the Turbo-Fire, the predecessor for every SBC to come featured the familiar 4.40-inch cylinder spacing and relatively lightweight thin-wall cast iron block.

The 265 cubic inch Turbo-Fire, with 3.75-inch cylinder bores and a 3.00-inch crankshaft stroke, made 162 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque in base form. The base 265 was an option in the 1955 Chevy Bel Air, while the 1955 Corvette's 265 made up to 195 horsepower.

For 1957, Chevrolet increased the 265's cylinder bore diameters to 3.875 inches but kept the same crankshaft to create the 283-cubic inch SBC V8 with 185 horsepower in base form. The 265's thin cylinder walls, made thinner by the 283's increased cylinder bore diameters, led to overheating issues. Chevrolet engine designers solved the problem by creating castings with thicker cylinder walls. The list of SBC improvements continued over the next several years, as Chevy added the 327 and the 350 to its engine offerings in 1962 and 1967, respectively.