6 Lowe's Finds That Will Elevate Your Next Camping Trip

Because weather can be a bit unpredictable, especially in the fall, there's a chance that wind or rainstorms can blow leaves and other debris around your campsite and on all your gear. That said, having a blower is a big help instead of trying to clean everything by hand. The DeWalt 20V Max Jobsite Blower has a 4.3 score from 430 reviewers and is a personal recommendation for a few reasons.

Advertisement

It is small and narrow which makes the tool both portable and easy to store with other camping gear. Additionally, it is lightweight weighing only three pounds without the battery. I use a 6.0 Ah battery which does add some weight to it — however, the blower is still easy to maneuver, and I don't get tired. Furthermore, the runtime is impressive. I use my blower a lot and find I only need to charge it once every couple of months. However, keep in mind that the smaller amp hours the battery, the more frequently the battery will need charging.

This blower has a max airflow of 100 CFM (cubic feet per minute). That may not seem like a lot compared to other blowers on the market. However, for a campsite, it has proven time and time again for my personal use that it is plenty. It also has a three-speed variable speed switch and a trigger lock-on to help reduce fatigue. You can find this small blower for $159.

Advertisement