7 Cheap Alternatives To The Porsche 911

Porsche is known for precise German engineering, wins at the racetrack and fast cars built for discerning automotive enthusiasts. And arguably, their most well-known car is the 911. The 911 is a two-door sports car that dates back to the early 1960s. It offers thrilling performance along with a practical four-seat layout (even if the rear seats are mostly meant for children or luggage) and it's often considered a standard bearer for the luxury sports-car class. But, it's expensive. The base 911 Carrera for example, starts at over $120,000 – with ultra-high-performance models like the Turbo S and GT3 RS starting well above $200,000.

So how do you access 911 levels of fun and performance without spending so much? Typically, other high-end sports cars are in the same price range so that's a tall order, but if you're willing to make some compromises, you could have a very enjoyable driving experience for significantly less money. Before we drill further down, though, let's clarify that most of these vehicles are not meant as direct replacements for the 911 experience. But if you adjust your expectations to match your budget, you can still have a good time behind the wheel — whether you go with something new, or used, to satisfy your desire for a 911 — even if the alternative car isn't quite as fast or refined.