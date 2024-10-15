10 Of The Most Notable Aircraft To Fly In The Vietnam War

The Cold War coincided almost perfectly with the rise of the jet age. In the denouement of World War II, American and Soviet forces scrambled to secure jet engine technology developed by German scientists.

In the early 1950s, the United States and the USSR tested the new technology in clashes over the skies of Korea in places like MiG Alley. However, Vietnam, another piece on the Cold War chessboard, would be entirely different. In the 20 years after the Korean War, Vietnam's jungle terrain posed new and unique challenges to military aviation.

In 1962, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara tasked Lt. Gen. Hamilton Howze with incorporating helicopters into the American army. The Howze board pioneered the idea of air mobility — inserting infantry via helicopter — as a way to combat North Vietnamese regulars and Viet Minh guerillas operating in the thick jungle environment.

Though initially set aside, the air mobility strategy eventually emerged as the predominant method of waging war in Vietnam. Images of helicopters disgorging troops in rice paddies and Creedence Clearwater Revival's Fortunate Son set against the backdrop of fleets of Huey helicopters would come to define an era of American military aviation.

It wasn't just the helicopters. In the bid for victory, the United States and USSR would throw the latest and greatest in their military aviation arsenals into the fray. Everything from the MiG-21 to the B-52 Stratofortress met in the skies for supremacy over Southeast Asia. Let's explore some of the most notable aircraft that flew in the Vietnam War.