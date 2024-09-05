6 Signs Your Engine's Camshaft Position Sensor Is Failing

Your car's camshaft — or camshafts if your vehicle has a DOHC engine — is a vital component that plays a critical role in the internal combustion process. Its job is to synchronize the opening and closing of the exhaust and intake valves with the movement of the engine's pistons, and it works hand-in-hand with the crankshaft, which is a distinct component, even if the names sound similar. Although the camshaft(s) and crankshaft work together to keep your motor firing and your wheels moving, they rely on more than just each other to accomplish these feats.

Like many other automotive components, the camshaft(s) works with various parts and systems to keep your vehicle running smoothly. One of those parts is the camshaft position sensor. As the name implies, the sensor monitors the camshaft's position and movement, and it sends that data to the car's computer or electronic control unit (ECU). The ECU uses that information to regulate and control things like engine ignition timing, fuel injection, and more. If the sensor fails or malfunctions, it can cause some pretty annoying issues for your car.

Unfortunately, the symptoms of a failing camshaft position sensor are very similar to the signs that another related sensor — the crankshaft position sensor — is bad, which can make diagnosis tricky. As a former auto repair technician and a lifelong car nerd, I'll break down the most common signs of a faulty camshaft position sensor. We'll explore these symptoms together, and I'll explain a few ways that you may be able to differentiate between a bad camshaft position sensor and a bad crankshaft position sensor. That said, you may still need professional help to diagnose the problem definitively. For now, here are six signs that your engine's camshaft position sensor is failing.

