5 Signs Your Engine's Crankshaft Position Sensor Is Bad

Two of the most critical components that help power your car's internal combustion engine are the crankshaft and the camshaft(s). The two parts are vital for sending power to various areas of your vehicle, including the engine accessory systems, the transmission, the motor's intake and exhaust valves, and much more. But despite their importance and the massive responsibility that these components have, they can't function on their own.

As is the case with nearly every other component of your car, the crankshaft and camshaft(s) belong to a larger system of parts that work together to send you down the road. The crankshaft position sensor is a less well-known component, but it works hand-in-hand with the crankshaft and the car's computer to keep the engine running smoothly and properly. The sensor's job is to monitor the movement of the crankshaft and relay that information to the car's computer or electronic control unit (ECU). The computer then uses that data to synchronize things like fuel injection and ignition timing, allowing multiple systems to operate together harmoniously to power your vehicle.

If the sensor fails, the entire combustion process can be disrupted, and you may experience an array of mechanical issues that prevent you from using your car. What are those issues? Let's find out. As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong gearhead, I'll break down the most common signs of trouble with your car's crankshaft position sensor. So, from a check engine light to difficulty starting your engine, here are five signs that your engine's crankshaft position sensor is bad.

