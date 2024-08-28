The 5 Cheapest Hybrid Trucks In The US For 2024
With the surge in popularity in electric vehicles over the last several years, it was only a matter of time before we started getting electric pickup trucks as well. Ford now has the F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet has the Silverado EV, and EV focused companies like Rivian and Tesla have their trucks too. That just scratches the surface of the electric pickup truck market, and it is likely only going to grow as the years move forward. While that is exciting, these new trucks are likely going to push aside the hybrid pickups that are on the market.
Quite frankly, these were already a fairly rare breed. People typically associate hybrid engine systems with compact cars or coupés and may not even realize that there are hybrid pickup options available to them. While full EVs may make their future relatively short, they can still serve a tremendous purpose in helping people with fuel costs by increasing efficiency. As of the writing of this article, there are just five hybrid pickup trucks still available for purchase, and they truly run the gamut when it comes to price. So, we are going to run down those five trucks to let you know which one allows you to get the best deal on a brand new hybrid pickup truck.
Ford Maverick
The best deal you are going to get on a new hybrid pickup truck is with the Ford Maverick by a large margin. The company introduced this compact pickup truck for the 2022 model year, and right off the bat, it was met with a good amount of praise — including here at SlashGear, as we gave the 2022 Lariat First Edition an enthusiastic review. When it debuted, the Maverick came in both standard and hybrid options. Normally, Ford utilizes a 2.0L EcoBoost engine underneath the hood, but it is also available with a 2.5L hybrid powertrain. This remains true today.
What makes the Maverick easily the least expensive option available is that it is the only pickup truck out there where the hybrid option is made available for the base level of the truck. Everything else requires you to get some kind of luxury or sport package to upgrade a bunch of features, but you can get a hybrid Ford Maverick XL. Also, the price increase to get that option is surprisingly small, as its starting price is just $25,420 — only $1,500 more than the regular MSRP for the truck.
Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport i-FORCE MAX
You have to go up quite a bit in price from the Ford Maverick to find the next least expensive hybrid pickup truck on the American market. There are two significant reasons for this. First off, the Maverick is the only compact pickup available as a hybrid, with the rest being mid-size or full-size pickups. Second, the other trucks do not offer the hybrid option on its most basic models. Therefore, the significant price increase isn't necessarily because it is a hybrid — it's because you are also paying for whatever trim package you need to get to even have that as an option.
That makes the next truck the Toyota Tacoma, the only mid-size pickup on this list. While the Tacoma has a starting price of $31,500 for its most basic SR model, you have to upgrade significantly before you can get a hybrid engine. That means that the cheapest hybrid available comes with the Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport i-FORCE MAX.
Toyota offers other i-FORCE MAX models with its 2.4L turbocharged hybrid powertrain, but this one in particular is the least expensive with a starting price of $46,300, making it over $21,000 more expensive than the Ford Maverick. Of course, this comes standard with a sport package, notably upgrading the vehicle's suspension, and it features the signature Toyota promise of reliability. Considering that this is the only mid-size hybrid pickup option, at least it's a good one.
Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew
The remaining three hybrid pickup trucks are all full-size models, signaling another hike in price. However, the gap between these and the Toyota Tacoma is a good deal narrower than the Tacoma and the Ford Maverick. We return to Ford for the next hybrid pickup truck, and it just so happens to be a hybrid version of the best-selling vehicle in the United States — the Ford F-150.
While Ford may give a hybrid option to the base Maverick, it does not do the same for the F-150. Instead of the base XL trim, you need to go up a couple of steps to the XLT, but that does not even guarantee you the hybrid optionality. The Regular and Super Cab options for the truck do not support a hybrid powertrain, but the SuperCrew version of the F-150 XLT does, as Ford offers the truck with a 3.5L PowerBoost V6 engine. The difference between the Super Cab and SuperCrew models is an upgrade in luxury, including increased leg space for rear passengers and more premium seat material.
All of this — plus the fact that we are now talking about full-size pickup trucks — means that the cheapest price you can get a hybrid Ford F-150 is $58,745. Considering the very base model of this truck costs $36,965, that upgrade to a hybrid asks quite a lot of your wallet. It becomes a matter of whether or not you think the added cost of the truck will offset the savings you expect to get on fuel.
Toyota Tundra Limited i-FORCE MAX CrewMax
We head back over to Toyota for the next hybrid pickup truck on the list, meaning that two car companies make up four of the five slots on this list. Toyota also offers a hybrid version of the Tacoma's full-size sister vehicle, the Toyota Tundra. Once again, it would be nice if Toyota offered the hybrid powertrain with its base Tundra, but that is not the case and the mounting costs associated with the higher trim level make the starting price for a hybrid Tundra $59,620.
To get that lowest price, you need to find a Toyota Tundra Limited i-FORCE MAX CrewMax, which is quite a lot of specific options to remember. The i-FORCE MAX V6 engine is what Toyota uses for its hybrid models. The Limited is a luxury trim option for the Tundra, but that means it also features safety systems like a blind spot detector and rear cross-traffic alerts. Lastly, the CrewMax is Toyota's equivalent to Ford's SuperCrew model that increases the space within the truck's cabin.
Even more so than the Tacoma, the hybrid Tundra is really one of the most reliable hybrids that Toyota has produced. However, at less than $1,000 difference between this and the cheapest F-150 hybrid, the Toyota Tundra hybrid is a more than worthy alternative for the people looking for a full-size truck in that price range.
Ram 1500 Ramcharger
The last hybrid pickup truck for the American market actually has not hit the market as of 2024, but it will be available for the 2025 model year. However, it is an offshoot of a vehicle familiar to most truck enthusiasts — the Ram 1500.
This popular full-size pickup truck is getting a brand new hybrid variant called the Ram 1500 Ramcharger. However, you might be surprised to learn that this new vehicle is indeed a hybrid, as the website Ram has put together for the Ramcharger never mentions the word hybrid anywhere. Much of the literature makes it seem like it is an electric vehicle, but it's the words "Range-Extended Electric Truck" that tell you that this is indeed a plug-in hybrid with a 3.6L Pentastar engine.
However, the Ramcharger works differently than just about every other hybrid truck on the market, as the electric motor and the gasoline engine are not mechanically connected to one another. Instead, the engine will be used to power a generator that in turn sends power to the motor, making it an incredibly unique option on the market. Since the Ramcharger isn't available yet, there is no firm starting price on the truck, but publications like Car and Driver estimate that to be in the $60,000 range, which would make it the most expensive option of the bunch. Considering the complex technology being used, you would expect it to be.