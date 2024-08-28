The 5 Cheapest Hybrid Trucks In The US For 2024

With the surge in popularity in electric vehicles over the last several years, it was only a matter of time before we started getting electric pickup trucks as well. Ford now has the F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet has the Silverado EV, and EV focused companies like Rivian and Tesla have their trucks too. That just scratches the surface of the electric pickup truck market, and it is likely only going to grow as the years move forward. While that is exciting, these new trucks are likely going to push aside the hybrid pickups that are on the market.

Advertisement

Quite frankly, these were already a fairly rare breed. People typically associate hybrid engine systems with compact cars or coupés and may not even realize that there are hybrid pickup options available to them. While full EVs may make their future relatively short, they can still serve a tremendous purpose in helping people with fuel costs by increasing efficiency. As of the writing of this article, there are just five hybrid pickup trucks still available for purchase, and they truly run the gamut when it comes to price. So, we are going to run down those five trucks to let you know which one allows you to get the best deal on a brand new hybrid pickup truck.