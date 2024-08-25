10 Of The Most Historically Significant Aircraft In Aviation History

From the myth of Icarus to the sketches of Leonardo Da Vinci's ornithopter, humanity has looked to the sky since first watching birds take wing. History is dotted with ill-advised attempts to achieve flight, many resulting in tragedy and defeat. It wasn't until the 18th century that humanity finally slipped gravity's bonds. Since then, every year seems to bring a revolution in air travel.

Advertisement

At first, aviation was the purview of a few half-mad hobbyists willing to risk life and limb to push the envelope of possibilities, but as more and more minds experienced the ecstasy of flight, aircraft became safer and more efficient. Today, we can board a passenger jet and travel between continents, view satellite photographs with a few mouse clicks, and fight wars in the skies far above conflict zones.

The story of aviation is one of exploration and discovery. It took hundreds of thousands of years for humans to leave the earth's surface, but every decade has held dozens of milestones in aviation science. Humanity is currently poised on the edges of outer space, with private enterprise eyeing the next great economic frontier: the low-earth orbit economy and commercial space. In honor of the achievements of adventurers and engineers everywhere, we take a look at ten of the most historically significant aircraft in aviation history.

Advertisement