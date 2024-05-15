Me 262 Vs. Gloster Meteor: Which First Fighter Jet Was Better?

World War II was kicked off in late 1939, and at this time, jet fighter aircraft were still in the experimental development phase. The Allies were using single-seat piston engine fighters like the Hawker Tempest or one of several top WWII fighter aircraft. The jet age started in the late 1930s and early 1940s with the flight of some of the first aircraft using turbojet technology.

In addition to aircraft advancements, World War II accelerated computer technology as well in a race to outperform the adversary. The Luftwaffe had been working on an advanced jet fighter since 1939. However, it wasn't operational until 1944. The German Messerschmitt 262 was available in two variations, the A-1 Schwalbe and the A-2 Sturmvogel. The Schwalbe (Swallow) was used for defensive operations, while the Sturmvogel (Stormbird) served as an attacker with bombing capabilities.

Fortunately, the Allies weren't far behind with the Gloster Meteor prototype (DG206/G), taking to the air for its first official flight in early 1943. There were well over twenty variants of the Meteor, with the F.8 version reaching the highest production numbers and being utilized by eight additional countries. The 262 Swallow and Meteor F.8 featured different wing designs and capabilities. The Me 262 had four 30-mm MK 108 cannons, while the Meteor had 4 20mm cannons. It's unclear which jet fighter would've prevailed in a face-to-face dogfight. Variables such as pilot skill make this match-up a challenging one to call either way, as these two aircraft never met in combat.