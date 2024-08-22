10 Wild Video Game Patents You Won't Believe Could Be Real

When you invent a device or even a specific concept, you probably want to make sure nobody can steal your ideas and claim it as their own — or at least keep them from profiting off your work without paying for permission. To ensure this legal protection, inventors file patents, which are legal documents that tie them to a device or concept's creation. However, the very notion of filing a patent is tricky because the wrong patent can cause tons of problems. Other times, a patent could be downright worthless or silly.

Advertisement

The video game industry is rife with questionable patents. Most tackle gameplay mechanics that link ideas to specific studios and publishers, even if the logic behind these patents is shaky. For instance, Nintendo patented the sanity system of "Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem," which might be why nobody has developed a sequel to this classic GameCube title. In addition, sometimes a company patents a piece of video game hardware using questionable thinking. Did you know that after Nintendo invented the D-pad, the company patented the control input, forcing first and third-party manufacturers to come up with their own version for similar inputs?

That's only the tip of the strange video game peripheral patent iceberg. Here are 10 crazy patents for game consoles and accessories that make you question what was going through the heads of those involved.

Advertisement