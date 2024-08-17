5 Of The Cheapest Cars With Supercharged Engines In 2024
While they were once rare powerplants, cars with forced-induction engines are now available all across the automotive industry. Forced induction cars that use turbocharging or supercharging (there's a difference) to make more power are everywhere. A turbocharger uses exhaust gasses to spin a turbine that then forces more air into the engine, resulting in more power. Turbochargers are often used on small engines that are very efficient and while the turbocharger itself doesn't increase efficiency, it does allow for an increase in power while using a smaller, more efficient engine.
Superchargers use a belt-driven system to add air to the engine. Like turbochargers, they increase the amount of air in the engine, which is then combined with additional fuel, to add power. Superchargers, however, are known for being less efficient, pulling power from the engine to operate. As a result, their popularity is dwindling, with fewer accessible cars using supercharged engines.
There's a very limited supply of supercharged cars these days, and most of them are high-performance vehicles with big horsepower numbers or luxury nameplates. However, if you're looking to get something with a supercharger, there are still some options left to choose from.
It's important to know that virtually none of these are what we'd call cheap, but they're about as inexpensive as it gets when it comes to supercharged vehicles these days. We've only listed vehicles with starting prices under $100K — a pretty high bar, but about as low as we can go considering the circumstances.
Volvo S90 parked driver side
Proving the point that supercharged cars aren't cheap, one of the least-expensive options on our list is a luxury sedan — the Volvo S90. The S90 is powered by a 2.0-liter engine that has a unique setup: it's supercharged, but it's also turbocharged. The engine, known as the T6 powertrain, is one of very few manufacturer vehicles that comes from the factory with both forced-induction systems. For a small engine, it puts out impressive horsepower, currently producing 295 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque in the base S90 trim. The S90 Recharge uses the same engine, but adds a plug-in hybrid electric system to the mix, bringing horsepower up considerably to 455 horsepower and 523 lb-ft of torque.
The S90 starts at $59,695 (including $1,195 destination fee) for the base plus model with the plug-in hybrid, starting at $67,045. A few other Volvo models offer the unique supercharged and turbocharged (twin charged) powertrain, but we like the S90 for its sleek sedan vibes. The Volvo XC90 SUV, for example, is also available with the twin-charged engine for a similar price, offering both the standard turbocharged engine and an available plug-in hybrid.
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
The sixth-generation Chevy Camaro isn't long for this world. Chevy has announced that this will be the last model year for the current generation of the iconic muscle car, and while we expect to see the nameplate return at some point in the future, it's unlikely that it'll have this kind of rip-roaring powerplant again.
Standard versions of the 2024 Camaro get the choice between a 355-horsepower V6 and a stout 455-horsepower V8, but the ZL1 is special. It's powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged fire-breathing V8. The ZL1's 6.2-liter engine is called the LT4, and it's the same engine used under the hood of the seventh-generation Corvette Z06, as well as the Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing (more on that later) and the Cadillac Escalade V.
Under the hood, the ZL1's LT4 engine makes 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque — enough to blast from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Like a true muscle car, the ZL1 sends power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or an available quick-shifting 10-speed automatic. Available features include a hardcore track package and a limited-production Collector's Edition, but good luck getting your hands on one of those — GM only plans on building 350 of them. The base version of the 2024 Camaro ZL1 starts at $75,395, and special edition models go up from there, but remember that it's the last year of production, so finding one at that price may prove a bit difficult.
Jaguar F-Type
Like the Camaro, the Jaguar F-Type is on its way out. Jaguar has announced that the F-Type will only be available until early 2025, when the final model will be produced and then handed over to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust to become a part of their Heritage collection. Like many automakers, Jaguar is transitioning to an all-electric future, and the big, thirsty V8s are on the chopping block. So, if you want to get your hands on one of the best-sounding V8 engines ever built, now is the time.
First launched in 2013, the F-Type is available as a coupe or convertible, and it has been available with a number of different engines over the years, including an impressive supercharged V6 and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Under the hood of the current 2024 Jaguar F-Type, however, is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8.
The base model, known as the P450, produces 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. Upgraded models use a 575-horsepower version of the supercharged V8, and they're naturally called the P575. The base F-Type P450 has a starting price of $79,275 (including $1,375 destination fee), which is pretty reasonable when you consider the F-Type's luxury fit and finish. The P575 versions of the F-Type however, are much less likely to be categorized as "cheap" with a starting price of around $115,000.
Dodge Durango Hellcat
At one point, it felt like everything in the Stellantis family would get the Hellcat treatment. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 debuted under the hood of the 2015 Challenger SRT Hellcat, and eventually was used to power the Ram TRX, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and the big three-row Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Where's a Caravan Hellcat when you need it?
When it launched, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 produced 707 horsepower under the hood of the Challenger, but it was turned up in subsequent models like the Charger to make 717 horsepower, then upped again to make 797 horsepower in Redeye models, 807 horsepower in Jailbreak models, and eventually breaking the mold with the 1,025-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon 170. Now, as the saying goes, the cheese stands alone.
The Challenger, Charger, Ram TRX, and Grand Cherokee Trackhawk have all been discontinued, making the only remaining member of the Hellcat family — the Dodge Durango — a roomy family SUV that makes 710 horsepower via the supercharged V8. So what does it cost to get the last piece of Hellcat-supercharged-history? The Durango SRT Hellcat starts at $97,590 (including $1,595 destination fee), just squeaking in under our self-imposed $100K limit. All-wheel drive is standard on the Durango SRT Hellcat, as are features like big Brembo brakes and sport-tuned suspension. A third row of seating is standard, but you can opt for a two-row version as well.
Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing
Don't want your supercharged American muscle in a two-door configuration? Crave tire-shredding power that's paired with a back seat? How a bit of added luxury with your massive V8? That's where the Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing comes in. Like the Camaro ZL1, the CT5 V Blackwing uses General Motors' LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter V8. And like the Camaro, the CT5 is offered with the choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.
Instead of 650 horses, though, the Caddy pumps out 668 horsepower. It also beats out the Camaro's 650 lb-ft of torque, with 659 lb-ft of its own. Naturally, the four-door Cadillac is slightly heavier, so acceleration from 0-60 mph is every-so-slightly slower, but there's no denying the 3.5 seconds is still extremely quick.
A muscle car in luxury-sedan clothes, the CT5 V Blackwing offers all sorts of high-end equipment like leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a head-up display, and all the tech features you'd expect. The ride quality is excellent for a high performance sedan and it has a quiet, comfortable interior that can seat four people much easier than the Camaro can. And while we wouldn't call it cheap, and we wouldn't call it a sleepr, the CT5 V Blackwing certainly packs a big performance punch, in a relatively understated way, especially when you consider that it starts at $94,890.