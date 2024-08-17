5 Of The Cheapest Cars With Supercharged Engines In 2024

While they were once rare powerplants, cars with forced-induction engines are now available all across the automotive industry. Forced induction cars that use turbocharging or supercharging (there's a difference) to make more power are everywhere. A turbocharger uses exhaust gasses to spin a turbine that then forces more air into the engine, resulting in more power. Turbochargers are often used on small engines that are very efficient and while the turbocharger itself doesn't increase efficiency, it does allow for an increase in power while using a smaller, more efficient engine.

Advertisement

Superchargers use a belt-driven system to add air to the engine. Like turbochargers, they increase the amount of air in the engine, which is then combined with additional fuel, to add power. Superchargers, however, are known for being less efficient, pulling power from the engine to operate. As a result, their popularity is dwindling, with fewer accessible cars using supercharged engines.

There's a very limited supply of supercharged cars these days, and most of them are high-performance vehicles with big horsepower numbers or luxury nameplates. However, if you're looking to get something with a supercharger, there are still some options left to choose from.

It's important to know that virtually none of these are what we'd call cheap, but they're about as inexpensive as it gets when it comes to supercharged vehicles these days. We've only listed vehicles with starting prices under $100K — a pretty high bar, but about as low as we can go considering the circumstances.

Advertisement