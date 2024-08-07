3 Reasons Why Your Car Won't Go Into Gear When The Engine Is Running

The automatic transmission has evolved from the standard step-type automatic to dual clutches (DCT) and CVTs (continuously variable transmissions). Still, they all share a complex maze of electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical parts that work together to shift gears with (almost) zero intervention.

Unlike a manual transmission that requires driver skill to match the engine speed with the proper gear, an automatic does it all, and all the driver needs to do is step on the gas pedal. But like a manual transmission, automatic gearboxes need periodic inspection and fluid changes to deliver lasting, problem-free performance.

The most glaring sign that your car's automatic transmission needs attention is when it refuses to go into gear after starting the engine. I once had an eighth-gen Mitsubishi Galant with an ancient four-speed automatic that refused to move after shifting into D or Drive. When it happened, the car wouldn't budge forward even if I stepped on the gas pedal and revved the engine.

The symptom came with an illuminated check engine light, which exacerbated the issue. My mechanic fixed the problem by overhauling the gearbox and refilling the system with fresh automatic transmission fluid. I'm still kicking myself in the back for selling that car, but I want to share insights on why an automatic-equipped car would refuse to shift into gear.