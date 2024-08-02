5 Of The Best Years To Consider If You're Searching For A Used Toyota Avalon

Although models like the Corolla and the Camry might be more famous, the Avalon is still a respectable sedan that maintains the Toyota reputation for reliability and affordability. In fact, it lands firmly on the list of the five most reliable and cheap Toyotas to buy used. But if you're looking towards the used Avalon market, there are some model years that are better than others — just like used Camrys.

There are nearly 30 years of Avalon models. First introduced in 1994, the Avalon was produced in the U.S. until Toyota officially announced its discontinuation in 2022. Factors like declining sales and the anticipation of the Toyota Crown led to the decision, though this isn't to say the Avalon was a failure. It still sold fairly well, with many people praising its affordable luxury. Especially compared to the high cost of Toyota's Lexus, the Avalon's spacious interior, powerful engine, and accessible price meant it was a budget-friendly entry into the world of luxury sedans.

So with about a quarter-century of model years to choose from, we analyzed a wide range of data to discover the best years to buy used. Our main sources include Consumer Reports, RepairPal, Edmunds, J.D. Power, and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's database (NHTSA). Not only do these sites provide the results of professional testing, but they also publish aggregates of customer feedback. That way, we can get a comprehensive idea of the Avalon's top model years.