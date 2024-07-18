All The Technology Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy Predicted Correctly

Science fiction has always had a way of predicting the future. The very fact that the genre often looks to upcoming periods of time allows its creators to imagine what life might be like as technology advances and becomes more widespread. In many cases, science fiction novels, movies, and television shows will forecast the future very wrong — we still don't have flying cars, after all.

However, a lot of sci-fi releases have been eerily accurate when it comes to prophesying pieces of tech. Novels in the "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series By Douglas Adams have proved to be particularly prescient when it comes to foreseeing what types of technology people would be using in the future.

While Adams wasn't actively trying to predict the future with his sci-fi comedy franchise, much of the technology referenced in the "Hitchhiker's Guide" series has since come into existence. Although we are still waiting for the Infinite Improbability Drive, there are lots of other gadgets, equipment, and technology from the "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" that we now use.