Why Oblivion's NPC Rampage Matters For The Future Of AI Development

We're in the early days of widely accessible, large language model-trained AI and this level of public exposure has led to a lot of questions and concerns being raised about the technology, the ethics around it, and its potential impact on humanity. Despite things like ChatGPT grabbing headlines in recent months, AI isn't a new concept. Code designed to think has been around for years, and one place it has always been popular is in video games.

Video game AI used to be — and, for the most part, still is — very basic. In an FPS or action game, enemies will move in patterns and target you with a certain degree of accuracy if they can "spot" you. In a sports game, they will use the skillset of that sport with varying degrees of proficiency, usually based on an actual athlete that is represented within the game. In an RPG, things are a little bit more complex. An RPG world needs to feel real, so many developers code a complex routine into the non-player characters (NPCs). They'll have jobs, go to lunch, go to bed at a certain time, and they may even take a stroll in a certain location on certain days. But even this can all be seen as a touch routine. So close to 15 years ago, one well-known games company decided to take things a step further.