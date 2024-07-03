11 Classic Diesel Cars You Might Not Have Known Existed

For a period after WWII until the modern era, Lincoln cars were known for being large and luxurious with power coming exclusively from robust Ford gasoline V8 engines. The 1988 Lincoln Continental broke the mold when it arrived with a transversely-mounted 3.8-liter V6 driving the front wheels. However, there was a Continental a few years earlier that was not often covered and eschewed the thirsty gasoline V8 engine for a more miserly diesel.

While GM chose to jump on the diesel bandwagon with a new engine of its own design, Ford sought to crack its way into the market while relying on someone else's expertise. This resulted in buyers having the option in the 1984 to 1985 Lincoln Continental Mark VII luxury coupe with either a Ford V8 or a straight-6 turbo diesel engine from a European competitor.

Instead of shelling out an exorbitant sum to engineer and develop a new diesel engine program in the way GM did, Ford executives called Germany and asked BMW to supply some engines for its downsized Continental. This resulted in installation of 2.4-liter BMW diesels with ZF 4-speed transmissions. This block was good for just 115 horsepower and some degree of torque, although its actual rating didn't matter — the short-lived option lasted through 1985 and sales were slower than the car itself. Only about 1,500 of these cars were made in all, making them rare finds today.