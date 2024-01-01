Here's How Much A Split-Window Volkswagen Bus Is Worth Now
The Volkswagen Bus has been around for decades, and it's likely not going anywhere any time soon. The distinctive microbus has made appearances all over big and small streets — and big and small screens in some capacity, like in the popular "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" 80s and 90s cartoon (kind of) and 2023's "Rise of the Beasts."
While the van (or microbus) itself is easy to spot in the wild thanks to its recognizable contours and front branding, one particular feature that stands out is the "split window" design. This version of the VW Bus, as there are plenty out there with a more standard and seamless bay window, bisects the windshield down the middle to create a separate front window for both the passenger and driver.
Much like the split-window Volkswagen Bug, the split-window VW Bus tends to retain more value — or at least sell for more — than its non-split counterpart. However the overall value can vary wildly depending on a number of factors.
It's about more than the windows
As is often the case with the sale of out-of-production items, how much you might pay or ask for a split-window Volkswagen Bus is a tough number to reliably pin down. Factors like overall vehicle condition matter quite a bit, as you might expect (a van with no engine probably won't be worth as much as one that still runs, etc), but you'll also need to consider the amount of miles it has on it, as well as the year of its production.
For example, a "project" (as in, it will need cleaning and repairs) VW Fensterbus from 1957 sold for as little as $10,153 in 2022 in Germany, while a modified Type 2 Bus from 1967 in much better condition went for $55,000 around the same time in Florida. Dealerships will sometimes ask more than an individual seller, too, with recent listings of a 1966 VW Type 2 Bus up for sale at $65,000 while a 1966 13 Window Bus is priced at $112,950. But if you're okay with one that needs a little TLC, you can also find a 1967 VW Bus with a new spare engine but some exterior wear for $35,995.
Ultimately you can expect a split-window VW Bus in good shape to sell (or be listed) for anywhere between $30,000 to $100,000 or more. So before you buy or sell one of your own, some thorough research and comparison shopping is recommended.