Here's How Much A Split-Window Volkswagen Bus Is Worth Now

The Volkswagen Bus has been around for decades, and it's likely not going anywhere any time soon. The distinctive microbus has made appearances all over big and small streets — and big and small screens in some capacity, like in the popular "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" 80s and 90s cartoon (kind of) and 2023's "Rise of the Beasts."

While the van (or microbus) itself is easy to spot in the wild thanks to its recognizable contours and front branding, one particular feature that stands out is the "split window" design. This version of the VW Bus, as there are plenty out there with a more standard and seamless bay window, bisects the windshield down the middle to create a separate front window for both the passenger and driver.

Much like the split-window Volkswagen Bug, the split-window VW Bus tends to retain more value — or at least sell for more — than its non-split counterpart. However the overall value can vary wildly depending on a number of factors.