5 Ford Concept Cars You've Probably Never Heard Of

Although Ford isn't one of the five oldest brands in the world, it's still one of the few carmakers that are over a hundred years old. The company wouldn't have gained this longevity if it hadn't made some successful models, like the Ford Model T and its F-series trucks. And with its long and outstanding history, Ford has surely made some iconic cars and trucks, too.

But even before a car makes it on the dealer showroom and on to public roads, a carmaker must first gauge whether the public is even interested in its concept. That's why automakers often make concept cars to show off during car shows. Concept cars could be pricey to build, especially if it's just a one-off model. But it's much cheaper than investing in a complete assembly line and all the necessary tooling for a car that will flop.

Concept cars are great for testing out experimental features and looks, helping the car brands determine if their plans and vision will actually work out. But even though many concept cars look great and interesting, only a few make it to production — and those that do often have many changes that make them more practical, easier to produce, and road legal, too. As for the rest, they mainly remain on the stage and in our memories. Ford isn't exempted from this truth, but it doesn't mean that we should just forget its concept cars. So, let's look at some Ford concept cars that only a few probably remember.