5 Features We're Most Looking Forward To On The New Polestar 4
Polestar is Volvo's all-EV subsidiary, the automaker of the legendary but short-lived Polestar 1 PHEV. From 2022 until early 2024, Polestar only had one car in its lineup: the Polestar 2 EV. However, the company made a splash in 2024 when it announced not one but two new models: the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV and the Polestar 4 compact SUV.
Polestar revealed the Polestar 3's price and specs in early March 2024, while the Polestar 4 officially arrived on American shores at the 2024 New York International Auto Show. This new compact SUV EV starts at $54,000, but if you get the top-trim Performance pack, you need to shell out $72,900.
Nevertheless, this asking price is well worth it, especially as you get a unique-looking vehicle, healthy performance figures across all trim levels, and advanced technology. So, if you're in the market for a new EV, check out these features we're looking forward to on the Polestar 4 and see if this is the compact SUV for you.
Impressive power figures
The Polestar 4 has two engine options. Its base Long-Range Single-Motor variants offer 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque, allowing the EV to go from 0 to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. This figure isn't much, especially as its competitors, like the Tesla Model Y Long Range and the Ford Mustang Mach-E 4, have healthier horsepower figures for the same price.
However, the base Long-Range Dual-Motor Polestar 4, which starts at $62,900, offers double the performance at 544 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque. Putting your foot down can get from 0 to 60 mph in a blazing-fast 3.7 seconds, making it the fastest Polestar you can get to date. These numbers give it more horsepower than the Kia EV9 and the Cadillac Lyriq Luxury AWD while remaining more affordable.
The single-motor rear-wheel drive Polestar 4 offers an EPA range of 300 miles, while the dual-motor all-wheel drive variant has 30 miles less at 270. Nevertheless, both models use a 400-V, 100 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, which allows it to go from flat 10% to 80% in 30 minutes with a 200kW DC fast charger.
Enhanced standard and optional safety features
Volvo, Polestar's parent company, is known for its safety technology. The company invented the three-point seatbelt, which it gave away to other automakers to save lives. It was also the first to implement the side-impact protection system and the side curtain airbags, which are now standard safety features on many cars.
The Polestar 4 continues this tradition of safety, this time combining many different technologies like radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras that provide a comprehensive view of the car's surroundings for the Advanced Driver Assistance System. This gives the Polestar 4 safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree camera view, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with emergency braking support, and Lane Keeping Aid. It also has a Driver Monitoring System, which watches for tiredness or distractions and reminds the driver to stay focused.
If you pick the single-motor variant (it comes standard with the dual-motor Polestar 4), you can also get the optional Pilot pack. This add-on adds lane marking monitoring, allowing the car to stay centered on the road. You can also use the system to change lanes automatically by just moving the indicator stalk.
High-resolution cameras
One significant change we get with the Polestar 4 is that it lacks a rear windshield. Instead, Polestar replaced it with a rear-view camera displayed on the rear-view screen. You can also turn off the rear camera and use the rear-view screen as a mirror to see the rear passengers (especially if they're your kids and are being unruly).
When you're backing, the Polestar 4 turns on the 360 or 3D view, allowing you to see everything around you. This feature uses the front, rear, and door mirror cameras to help you stay safe, especially if you're maneuvering in tight spaces. It also works with the Polestar 4's other safety systems, like Cross Traffic Alert, to avoid oncoming cars, cyclists, and pedestrians while reversing from your parking slot.
Aside from that, you also get a built-in dashcam in the overhead console to record your journey, and you can access the captured footage straight on your giant infotainment system. It also has an automatic record function if the car detects that you've been involved in an accident.
Impressive infotainment system
Many car buyers consider a car's infotainment system when choosing a model. This is especially true for younger drivers who use apps like Waze and Spotify while driving. Polestar understands this, so they added an impressive 15.4-inch touchscreen center display with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution.
The infotainment system uses Android Automotive OS, making it an intuitive experience. It also works with many Google apps, including Google Maps, Waze, Spotify, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. If you're an Apple user, the Polestar 4 also has wireless Apple CarPlay, letting you enjoy your apps the way you want.
But if you prefer riding in the back or want to give your kids DJ power while on the road, you should get the optional Plus pack, which adds a rear control screen, power reclining and heated rear seats, and three-zone climate control. The Plus pack also adds a Harman Kardon sound system, a heads-up display, and the visually impressive Star knit illuminated deco.
A premium interior
Although the Polestar 4 is not the most affordable EV you can get, it has several premium features that will give more expensive cars a run for their money. The standard model uses a 100% vegan material for its seats, delivering a premium look and feel. But if you're looking for something more, you could get the optional Plus pack, which will give you tailored knit upholstery made with yarn sourced from 100% recycled PET bottles, or you could upgrade to perforated Nappa leather from renowned leather-maker Bridge of Weir.
The Polestar 4's interior also features customizable ambient lighting as standard, allowing you to change its color and feel based on one of the planets in our solar system. Heated seats also come standard with the car, but you'll have to spend a bit more if you want massaging and ventilated front seats. Nevertheless, the vehicle stores the preferred driving position of six people; even if you share the Polestar 4 with your family or friends, you don't have to reset your seating position whenever somebody else drives the car.
While we had to wait a long time for the Polestar 3, we didn't have to wait long for the Polestar 4. The car will be available for sale in late April 2024, and we expect deliveries to be in the fourth quarter. So, if you want a new electric SUV just in time for Christmas 2024, you better place your order now.