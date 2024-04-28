5 Features We're Most Looking Forward To On The New Polestar 4

Polestar is Volvo's all-EV subsidiary, the automaker of the legendary but short-lived Polestar 1 PHEV. From 2022 until early 2024, Polestar only had one car in its lineup: the Polestar 2 EV. However, the company made a splash in 2024 when it announced not one but two new models: the Polestar 3 mid-size SUV and the Polestar 4 compact SUV.

Polestar revealed the Polestar 3's price and specs in early March 2024, while the Polestar 4 officially arrived on American shores at the 2024 New York International Auto Show. This new compact SUV EV starts at $54,000, but if you get the top-trim Performance pack, you need to shell out $72,900.

Nevertheless, this asking price is well worth it, especially as you get a unique-looking vehicle, healthy performance figures across all trim levels, and advanced technology. So, if you're in the market for a new EV, check out these features we're looking forward to on the Polestar 4 and see if this is the compact SUV for you.