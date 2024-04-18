This Tesla Model Y Mod Ditches The Superchargers

Over the years, Tesla has developed different models of their beloved electric vehicles, each delivering a unique on-road experience. Unfortunately, they each offer different performances regarding miles per charge, and the Model Y SUV ranks last in how many miles each Tesla EV can go. However, a new user-created mod finally gives drivers the mileage boost drivers want, along with all the other features of the Model Y.

Reddit user u/somid3 took to the social media website to show off their modded Model Y, which boasts an impressive nine solar panel addition to the vehicle's roof. The project took two years to complete, but somid3 wrote that it reliably adds an extra 20 to 60 miles a day.

When the car is parked, the solar panels can spread across nearly the length of the SUV, creating a 3x3 sheet of solar panels. Using telescoping carbon fiber tubes, the user can fit enough solar panels on his roof to generate 4000 watts of power without exceeding Tesla's 165 lbs roof-weight capacity, somid3 wrote.

The solar panels fold together while driving, taking up less room than you'd think. It still almost entirely covers the Model Y's moonroof, but the panels may be worth the sacrifice for the mileage boost.