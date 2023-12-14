Here Are How Many Miles Each Tesla EV Can Go, Ranked

When determining which electric vehicle a person will get, the range they can get on a single charge can be an incredibly important factor. Electric charging is still not as commonplace as it should be, so you may be limited in what you can accomplish on wheels before you have to head back home to charge up your battery again. Like gas-powered vehicles, the range of an electric vehicle depends on the model of the car.

Tesla, whether you like it or not, is what most people think of when they think of electric cars, with their Model Y and Model 3 vehicles being the top-selling electric vehicles, according to GreenCars. Those two, along with the Model S, Model X, and new Cybertruck, all differ quite a bit when it comes to their respective ranges, and in some cases, it varies wildly depending on which version of a certain model you are getting.

Here, let's break down the five models of Tesla's electric vehicles and see which one is going to get you the furthest on a single charge. All range numbers are provided by Tesla itself. Their placement on the list will be determined by the version of the model with the highest range, but you will need to look a little closer at the fine details to see the disparities within each particular model.