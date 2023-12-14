Here Are How Many Miles Each Tesla EV Can Go, Ranked
When determining which electric vehicle a person will get, the range they can get on a single charge can be an incredibly important factor. Electric charging is still not as commonplace as it should be, so you may be limited in what you can accomplish on wheels before you have to head back home to charge up your battery again. Like gas-powered vehicles, the range of an electric vehicle depends on the model of the car.
Tesla, whether you like it or not, is what most people think of when they think of electric cars, with their Model Y and Model 3 vehicles being the top-selling electric vehicles, according to GreenCars. Those two, along with the Model S, Model X, and new Cybertruck, all differ quite a bit when it comes to their respective ranges, and in some cases, it varies wildly depending on which version of a certain model you are getting.
Here, let's break down the five models of Tesla's electric vehicles and see which one is going to get you the furthest on a single charge. All range numbers are provided by Tesla itself. Their placement on the list will be determined by the version of the model with the highest range, but you will need to look a little closer at the fine details to see the disparities within each particular model.
5. Model Y
The Model Y compact SUV brings up the rear when it comes to the range of Teslas despite being the company's best-selling vehicle. Tesla offers three different iterations of the Model Y: Performance, Long Range, and Rear-Wheel Drive. As the name would indicate, the Long Range configuration of the Model Y gets you the furthest with an estimated 330 miles on a single charge. Ironically, the Performance version of the vehicle costs $3,500 more than the Long Range, but you will be topping out at just 303 miles with that particular package.
The second-lowest range vehicle that Tesla makes is the Real-Wheel Drive Model Y, which will get you roughly 260 miles worth of range. Depending on your transportation needs, that could be plenty enough for you. However, that 70-mile drop is quite a significant number. It's up to you whether that mileage drop is worth the $5,000 savings you get when you choose the Rear-Wheel Drive package compared to the Long Range one.
4. Model 3
It makes sense that the least expensive Tesla vehicle option would be towards the bottom of the list, but their Model 3 still can get you quite a bit of distance on a single charge. Like the Model Y, the Model 3 comes in the same three configurations of Performance, Long Range, and Rear-Wheel Drive, and once again, the Rear-Wheel Drive finds itself at the bottom of the three. On this iteration of the Model 3, you'll be able to get an estimated 272 miles of range, a marginal improvement over the comparable Model Y.
For the Performance package, that number increases to 315 miles, and if you are regularly making long trips, the Long Range model tops out at 333 miles, just a smidge more than the Model Y. What separates the Performance and Long Range models apart from the Rear-Wheel Drive one is that the other two are AWD dual motor vehicles. Putting all the onus on those rear wheels just makes that motor need to work a little bit harder to get things going.
3. Cybertruck
The top range of Tesla's latest creation, the Cybertruck, puts it directly in the middle of the list. However, if we were to branch the list off to individually list every single package, it would also be down at the very bottom. The Cybertruck comes in three modes. One we are already familiar with: Rear-Wheel Drive. The other two are called All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast.
Unsurprisingly, the Rear-Wheel Drive package comes in last, and in this case, it comes in last place for the whole of Tesla, as this version of the Cybertruck has an estimated range of just 250 miles. That number increases significantly when you move over to the Cyberbeast version, bumping all the way up to 320 miles. Meanwhile, the All-Wheel Drive Model acts as the Long Range package for the Cybertruck, bringing the total mileage up to 340 miles. Now, whether you want to be driving 340 miles in such a gaudy vehicle is another question entirely.
2. Model X
For those keeping track, the two longest-lasting models of Tesla are actually the ones with the longest range. Coming in second place is its mid-size SUV, the Model X. Unlike the vehicles mentioned above, the Model X only comes in two different configurations rather than three. If distance is what you want, then the standard Model X is the way to go, given it has an estimated range of 348 miles on a single charge.
However, the Model X Plaid doesn't fall too far behind at 333 miles, putting it in the same range as the Long Range Model Y SUV. Both the standard and Plaid models are AWD, but the difference is that the Plaid runs on a tri-motor, whereas the standard is a dual-motor vehicle. What you sacrifice in range and seating with the Plaid package — as it seats six rather than the standard seven — you make up for in horsepower, rocketing up from 670 hp on the standard model to 1,020 hp.
1. Model S
In many ways, the Model S is the signature Tesla vehicle. It's the one that has been around the longest, as it discontinued its original Roadster a decade ago. And until the Cybertruck came around, it was its most expensive vehicle as well. It also stands far and above the rest of the Tesla fleet with its range, taking a massive leap from the second-place finisher.
The Model S, like the Model X, comes in either a standard or Plaid configuration. The Plaid model puts the basement range for the S-tier vehicles at an estimated 396 miles, nearly 50 miles more than the top-ranged Model X. The standard Model S takes that even further and pushes the range all the way to 405 miles, making it the only Tesla to cross 400 miles. Once again, this is a dual motor for the standard and a tri-motor for the Plaid.
With 155 miles separating their shortest-ranged vehicle from their longest-ranged one, Tesla has an electric vehicle ready for just about any kind of driver, whether you're on the road all the time or are just making occasional trips to the grocery store and the dentist's office.