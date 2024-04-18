10 Exotic Supercars With General Motors LS V8 Engines

American supercars in general tend not to get as much recognition as they arguably deserve. The SSC Ultimate Aero TT is a prime example. It was, for several years, officially the fastest car in the world. It beat competition from Koenigsegg and Bugatti to claim the title, recording a top speed of 256 mph in 2007. The previous record holder, the Bugatti Veyron, had reached 254 mph.

The Ultimate Aero TT kept its crown as the world's fastest car until 2010, when the Veyron Super Sport reclaimed the title. That unprecedented speed wouldn't have been possible without the SSC's twin-turbocharged LS V8 engine, which delivered nearly 1,200 horsepower. It was also a very rare car, with only 24 examples ever built. However, it never made much of a lasting impression on supercar collectors despite its exotic credentials.

Reviewers at the time of its launch criticized its styling as unoriginal and dated, while deriding its build quality as on par with that of a cheap economy car. The SSC brand itself was also caught in the crosshairs for daring to launch a car costing over half a million dollars with no track record or heritage to draw on. That combination of weaknesses ensured that it never became as renowned as its chief rivals from Europe, even if there's an argument to be made that it's a thoroughly underrated American supercar.

[Featured image by Nate Hawbaker via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0]