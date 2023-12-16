10 Christmas Gift Ideas That Every Gamer Will Want
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Christmas season is here, and among the many happy things that brings are the presents people around the world will be opening on the morning of December 25th. Of course, choosing the right gifts for your loved ones is no easy task, but all that hard work pays off when you see that thankful look in their eyes when they unwrap your present.
To make the whole experience a little easier on you, we've put together this gift guide that is filled with great ideas if you are buying for someone who loves gaming. From small stocking stuffers to extravagant presents, there's a little of everything here. What you can be sure of, though, is that any gamer would love to receive one of these gifts.
So if you are stuck, why not look through these accessories, peripherals, and gadgets that will help make Christmas extra special for that gamer in your life.
A Nintendo Switch Carry Case
The Nintendo Switch has become one of the best-selling consoles of all time, so there's a good chance the gamer in your life may well have one. Of course, the unique element of the Switch is its hybrid nature, with the ability to connect to a television as a traditional home console or use its own screen in portable mode. But this also brings some inherent dangers that could lead to damage. After all, the Switch has a pretty large screen that can easily be damaged in transit.
There is a solution for those who don't want to allow their Switch to become an expensive paperweight. Carry cases give users the opportunity to protect the console from everyday bumps and scratches by safely holding the hardware in a padded container. Many carry cases made especially for the Switch will also offer storage options for games and accessories, so you can bring along everything you need when gaming in one convenient bag.
There are a lot of great options on the market when it comes to carry cases for Nintendo's current console. From basic options, such as the Amazon Basics Carrying Case, to the more premium options, like the Orzly Hard EVA Case, these carry cases will be a welcome addition to any Switch owner's setup. Most of them are fairly cheap and will likely set you back just around $20 or less.
Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset
Gaming headsets were always a popular accessory for gamers, and now even more so. There are a few reasons for this, including the fact that online multiplayer games are now the most successful type of gaming experience. For those who regularly play online with their friends, a headset is an essential tool so that they can communicate easily. Yet headsets also offer a few other advantages that make them appealing in all kinds of gaming scenarios. Advanced audio technology means modern gaming headsets can offer impressive sound for a more immersive single-player campaign, or to get an edge in multiplayer matches by allowing the player to discern every noise and where it's coming from.
Unfortunately, knowing that the special person in your life would enjoy a gaming headset is only half the battle. There are simply so many different brands and models available that picking the best option can be a daunting task. Outside of the budget arena, the Audeze Maxwell wireless headset is among the very best available. Although they are pricey, users get plenty of bang for their buck. The headset is compatible with PCs along with all the major consoles, and offers a full day of use from just a 20-minute charge.
Our own review notes how the excellent sound puts it above most other headsets, while the AI-assisted noise canceling system helps keep out distracting outside noises. The two combine to create what is one of the best gaming headsets available right now.
Lenovo Legion 9i
Not every gamer plays on consoles. In fact, a sizable portion of the industry is based around computers, with powerful gaming PCs allowing players to get the very best out of every game they buy. While they are typically much more expensive than the likes of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch, gaming PCs are capable of pushing titles to their limits in terms of performance and visuals. In more recent years, gaming laptops have become more viable, with advances in technology meaning that these smaller and more compact systems are becoming more popular.
The Lenovo Legion 9i is an incredible gadget that would have anyone excited to receive it. That's because it packs an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 graphics card, with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for super-fast installation and load times. These specs are more than enough to run top-of-the-line games at their highest settings, with the liquid cooling system ensuring that everything stays at a reasonable temperature.
You shouldn't expect the Lenovo Legion 9i to be a bargain just because it is a laptop, though. The price for this particular model starts at more than $3,000, so it isn't a standard Christmas gift for most people — even if the hardware is worth the price. However, it could be a good option for someone willing to forgo a few birthdays and Christmases or as a combined present from multiple people.
Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System
Wireless mice are not something that experienced gamers often use. For competitive professional players, the slight input lag can put them at a fractional disadvantage, while the fear of losing power and having to switch out batteries regularly is equally frustrating for everyday players. Logitech has been trying to change opinions on both of those criticisms, releasing a series of wireless mice such as the Logitech G Pro.
For anyone who has already taken the plunge with Logitech's wireless mice, there's a must-have accessory that will make the perfect holiday gift. Officially known as the Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System, this nifty product does a number of things and is compatible with a wide range of models, including the G703, G903, G502 LIGHTSPEED, G502 X LIGHTSPEED, G502 X PLUS, PRO Wireless, PRO X Superlight.
What makes the Powerplay so impressive is how it continuously charges the mouse, even when it is in use. Think of it like a wireless charger for your smartphone, constantly sending power to the mouse to ensure it never runs out of juice. The company's Lightspeed technology, which is included in the product, also promises to reduce input lag.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo
Wireless controllers have been a revolution for gamers. Players are no longer confined to sitting within a certain distance of the television screen, with gamepads constantly getting tangled or causing a trip hazard to anyone else who tries to walk around the room. They offer an unprecedented amount of freedom and are a major step forward when it comes to convenience. Yet, one major disadvantage of wireless controllers is that they need a separate power supply.
In practical terms, that means wireless controllers either need to have a built-in battery that can be charged or be supplied with external batteries to provide power. Microsoft opts for the second option with the standard Xbox Series X controllers, although there are third-party solutions available that can get rid of the need to have a constant supply of AA batteries.
Out of all the charging stations available for the Xbox Series X, the HyperX Chargeplay Duo stands out. Users get two rechargeable batteries with the station, which can simultaneously charge two controllers at the same time. The upside of this is, gamers can always have a controller ready to go on charge as soon as their current gamepad runs out of power. The HyperX Chargeplay Duo also looks great and is compact enough to fit into most setups without sticking out; it's fairly cheap at less than $40.
8BitDo Pro 2
8BitDo is a company that focuses on producing retro-inspired controllers for a variety of platforms. One of its most recent, and arguably the best controller available from the brand, is the 8BitDo Pro 2. This is a wireless Bluetooth-enabled controller that resembles a PlayStation 1 controller and works just as well on an iPhone or Android smartphone as it does on a PC or even the Nintendo Switch.
According to the company, you can expect to get up to 20 hours of gameplay from the controller, which follows the design philosophy of creating high-quality controllers at lower prices than its rivals. It has everything you could want from a third-party controller, including rumble vibration, button mapping, and two pro-level back buttons that can be programmed with various functions.
Best of all, though, is that the 8BitDo Pro 2 works with a companion app known as Ultimate Software. This can be used to set up profiles for each platform you use the controller on, allowing you to customize how it works and ensure it perfectly suits the system you are playing on. A new profile button on the controller even allows you to save up to three profiles and quickly switch between them without having to launch the app. This makes it a perfect addition to any gamer's library, whether they play on console, PC, or mobile.
External storage for modern consoles
The release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2021 saw home consoles transition away from traditional hard drives to solid-state drives. This type of storage offers a number of important benefits that are particularly useful for gamers, including a faster and wider transfer of data. The end result is that games can install and load much faster than ever before. Of course, SSDs are much more expensive than HDDs, so manufacturers tend to limit their size, with the recent PlayStation and Xbox models having less than 1TB of storage.
That's a problem in the modern age, when AAA games can typically be significantly larger than 100GB. At that rate, users can only install a few games before reaching their storage limit, which can be a huge inconvenience. You can help battle that issue by purchasing external storage solutions for the consoles, giving that gamer in your life more space to install their favorite games.
When it comes to the PS5, there are a number of options available, although to upgrade the internal SSD for the latest games, you'll need an M.2 SSD. Some great examples are the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX M.2 SSD and the Kingston FURY Renegade. Xbox gamers can use the Seagate Storage Expansion Card or the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card to add extra terabytes of storage.
The Backbone One
Whereas at one time, gaming on a mobile phone meant playing something akin to "Candy Crush," that is far from the case now. Thanks to advances in technology, smartphones now have the processing power to run highly complex titles, with the likes of the Play Store and App Store full of blockbusters like "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." Yet using the standard touch screen can be difficult for many games that are designed to work with a keyboard and mouse or controller.
That's where the Backbone One comes in, a Bluetooth controller that effectively turns your iPhone into a device that more closely resembles a Nintendo Switch. As well as a nice looking controller, it also acts as a hub for gaming experiences on the iPhone, integrating various services in one location for your convenience.
This is actually much more useful than it might seem at first. Sony now offers a service it calls PS Remote Play, which effectively allows gamers to continue playing their game away from the console via streaming. It works with a number of devices, including iPhone and Android smartphones, and gives users the opportunity to free up the television for other people, or stay gaming while away from home. If you know someone interested in using PS Remote Play, this could be the perfect gift to help them have a familiar controller setup when streaming to a mobile device.
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro
Anyone who regularly plays games on a PC will know the importance of a good keyboard. You'll find few dedicated gamers using a standard QWERTY keyboard when they launch their favorite titles. Those who take the hobby seriously instead opt for mechanical keyboards. These offer a number of advantages, including mechanical switches for faster response times and tactile feedback, as well as the ability to fully customize keys and program macros for each game. Many gaming keyboards also come with backlighting and are ergonomically designed to be as comfortable as possible over long gaming sessions.
What this means is that any PC gamer will likely love getting a brand-new gaming keyboard for their setup. If you think you know someone who could benefit from a new keyboard, you can't go wrong with the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro. It ain't cheap, but this keyboard has a lot to offer thanks to its strong aluminum casing, a dedicated macro station, and responsive mechanical switches. Throw in the top-of-the-range software that's included and its amazing aesthetics, and this is a keyboard any gamer would adore.
Meta Quest 3
Virtual reality gaming was once the realm of a select few who not only had the money to purchase the expensive early headsets but also powerful enough hardware that could support them. That's changing, though, with almost every manufacturer now offering cheaper VR headsets. Throw in the larger number of developers now working on virtual reality games and the backing of major publishers, so players can get access to titles such as "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," and we can say that VR gaming is definitely becoming more mainstream.
All of that could make 2023 the perfect time to get that special someone a VR headset so they can experience everything virtual reality has to offer for the first time. Among the many VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 3 strikes a good balance between price, performance, and support, with over 500 titles available on the platform. You can be sure that the product has a pedigree as well, with the Meta Quest essentially a rebrand of Oculus Rift, one of the early pioneers in the space. If the Meta Quest 3 is a little pricey, the Meta Quest 2 is a much more affordable option that won't break the bank.