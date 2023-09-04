5 Of The Best Cases For Your Nintendo Switch And Accessories
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Getting a Nintendo Switch is exciting, as it allows you to take many of your favorite games on the go. If you aren't exactly the most careful person in the world, though, you might be worried about dropping your Switch and turning it into a $300 paperweight. It's a fair concern to have when hard floors and glass screens don't make for the best combination.
There are a variety of different Nintendo Switch accessories out there that will prevent your Switch from entering an early grave, and you'll want to snag a case for yourself if you're concerned about damaging yours. The case won't make it invincible, but it will make it much more difficult to have a shattered screen by dropping it from your couch to the floor.
There are plenty of affordable options out there, and it's better to be safe than sorry. A case also comes in handy while traveling, so it can be worth grabbing a carrying case as well. Traveling with extra Joy-Cons, the charger, and the Switch can be made a lot easier by putting it all in one place.
Mumba Dockable Case
The Mumba Dockable Case is a shell case that will fit over your Switch, so it should solve many of your fears of dropping it and breaking anything. What makes the Mumba case nice it can stay on even while it's docked, despite its protective form factor. There's no having to take it in and out of the case to charge it. The case will cost about $20 on Amazon, but that's a small price to pay for some added peace of mind.
It's also not extremely bulky, so while it'll feel bigger than a regular Switch, it won't get in the way as much as you'd think. It can get a bit tight in the dock itself, but it'll still fit well enough for docked play. This particular case will only work with the base Switch model, so you'll need to look elsewhere if you have an OLED or Switch Lite.
Amazon Basics Carrying Case
If you're looking for something to carry your Switch and all of its accessories, the Amazon Basics Carrying Case is perhaps surprisingly solid for the price. While the Amazon Basics brand might be off-putting to some people, this case does exactly what you'd want it to. You're able to fit your Nintendo Switch, up to 10 game cartridges in a pocket that covers your screen, a charger, and spare Joy-Cons with ease. At around $17, it's an easy recommendation.
The carrying case is water resistant to a certain degree, so if you're not submerging it underwater, you'll be protected. You may run into trouble fitting your Switch into this case if it's equipped with the Mumba case or something else that pops on over the console itself. If you have a case like that on your Switch, you'll probably have to pop it off before putting it into this carrying case.
Newdery External Battery Station
If you want something that can charge your Switch as you're playing without having to be tethered to a wall outlet, the Newdery case is for you. This comes equipped with a 10,000mAh battery that is able to keep your Switch juiced up for long gaming sessions. It says it can fully charge your Switch in 1.8 hours, and the case itself only needs 3.6 hours to charge. Unfortunately, this case is only compatible with the base Switch model, so Lite and OLED users are out of luck here.
While the charging is the main draw of this $50 case, it can also give you some underrated features like storing two game cartridges underneath the kickstand. If you don't need to charge your Switch any time soon, you can also use this case to charge your phone as well. This added versatility makes this a solid purchase if you don't always want to use the wall charger or keep your Switch docked.
Orzly Hard EVA Case
The Switch OLED is the new kid on the block when compared to the other Nintendo Switch consoles, but that doesn't mean people don't need carrying cases for them. The Orzly case is made with the Switch OLED in mind. The OLED model is a little bit bulkier than the base Nintendo Switch, meaning it can have a snug fit in many cases on the market. That's not a problem with the Orzly option, while also capable of holding Joy-Cons, the charging cord, and up to eight game cartridges as well.
For about $25, you do get a good deal here if you're having trouble protecting your Switch OLED while traveling. The case itself is impact-resistant, so it should survive a fall or two if you drop the case while the Switch is secured in place. The cartridge flap will fit nicely over the screen as well, protecting it from getting scratched while inside.
Hori Nintendo Switch Lite DuraFlexi Protector
The Switch Lite is the smallest of the models on the market, and that allows owners to opt for a smaller case overall. Hori is a well-known gaming accessories manufacturer, and they've stepped up to the plate with their Switch Lite case. You can grab one with an Animal Crossing design for about $17, but there are other design choices (or just plain "Clear") to pick from if you're not a fan of the game.
Hori's protective case latches right onto your Switch to give it some extra padding in the event of a fall. It's a very no-frills type of case that will just give you an extra layer of protection without getting in the way or being too bulky. As a bonus, this case should be able to easily fit into a carrying case since it barely increases the size of your Switch Lite.