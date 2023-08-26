We Quizzed Lamborghini's Tech Chief On How The Lanzador Concept Can Help Make EVs Fun

The Lanzador's aesthetic marks a clear shift for Lambo after the first two decades of this millennium focusing mainly on true supercars: first the Gallardo and Murcielago, then the Aventador in 2011, and for 2014, the Huracan. The automaker even described the design as first of an "Ultra GT" class, its images showing a car that looked far less radical (and perhaps closer to a true production model) than the average concept released half a decade in advance. Yet Mohr assured me that the styling of this running and driving concept car—not yet equipped with the full powertrain but still built out of real materials rather than clay or Plasticine—will largely carry over to the eventual production model.

"The project has already started since one and half years," said Mohr. "It's not the kind of fantasy of what we can do, what we can show. The real car is already on the way and I can also say that the real car is very close to the show car."

Mohr referenced the original Urus concept that debuted in 2012, saying the Lanzador already looks more similar to its current production version than the Urus, which changed radically by the time production began for model year 2018 as part of a shared project with Volkswagen AG (immediately becoming the company's best-selling model ever). Now, with the Urus scheduled to transition to hybrid power for model year 2024 and, eventually, full electric power, I wondered how Lamborghini can differentiate the two-door Lanzador from that true SUV.

"What we will not do," Mohr replied, "Is to completely reposition the Urus, because the Urus is a success story and exactly fits the size and the proportions that people love."

Instead, Lanzador aims to find a middle ground that only the packaging of electric powertrain components can allow.