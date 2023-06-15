Things You Should Stop Doing On Your PS5 Immediately

It's good practice to remove discs from your PS5 drive when they are not actively being used. Doing so helps mitigate the risk of accidental damage, power consumption, and excessive noise, as well as providing improved longevity and portability for the console.

You see, more than often a PS5 is set up in the lounge or bedroom as an entertainment system. As such, people are more likely to walk around in close proximity to your system. If they were to accidentally bump the console while a disc is still inside, there's a chance the disc might dislodge, and potentially scratch itself while also damaging the drive. While this could happen while you're playing games, you're more likely to warn those around you to not get too close to the PS5.

In addition to damage from outside factors, the PS5 disc drive will spin intermittently even when not actively being used. This can cause wear and tear on the tray should you leave discs inside for multiple years at a time. Which, can also contribute to unnecessary noise if you're trying to game in the quietest environment possible. Nobody wants to hear a disc spinning at full speed during an important cutscene!

Perhaps the biggest mistake gamers make while transporting their PS5 is not checking the tray at all times. Similar to someone physically bumping your console, turning your console upside down while moving it to another location can cause damage to further components. This can result in system errors or loss of data should the movement be abrupt. Therefore, before going to your next LAN party, practice PS5 disc removal after every gaming session. Basic maintenance might just save you from a troublesome warranty claim in the future.