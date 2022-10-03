Why You Probably Won't Want To Jailbreak Your PS5

The PlayStation 5 has been successfully jailbroken, opening the console up to all manner of software modifications, though with some major limitations. While jailbroken home consoles aren't new, it is something that current-generation consoles have managed to avoid up to this point — though, in this case, it's still very early days.

Modder SpecterDev shared details and files for the PS5 jailbreaking process on Twitter, stating that while it works, it's not entirely stable and could use some improvement. That's a detail that's since been confirmed by other modders attempting to jailbreak their PS5s using the new kernel exploit, with some reporting success followed by failure on follow-up attempts, and others running into a proverbial brick wall during each of a dozen or more attempts.

More specifically, the process takes advantage of a use-after-free (UAF) exploit in the PS5's WebKit, though SpecterDev admits that it has some limitations and is probably best used by other developers to plumb the console's depths, maybe to reverse-engineer system details for future jailbreaks or other modding opportunities.