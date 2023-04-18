How To Completely Turn Off Your PS5

While you may be excited to turn on your brand-new PS5 and play some of your favorite games, understanding how to turn it off correctly is essential for any console owner.

Though it may seem simple, there's more to turning off a PS5 than just pressing a button. One common mistake users make is putting the console in Rest Mode, which only partially turns it off. Instead, Rest Mode keeps your PS5 in a low-power state, enabling you to resume your gaming session quickly. However, there are several instances when completely shutting down your console is the better option.

Whether you're trying to prevent your console from overheating or complete troubleshooting for a particular problem, you may want to power your console off for several reasons. Essentially, anytime you unplug your console from power, you'll want to turn it off correctly to prevent data loss. Fortunately, it's not very difficult to completely turn it off, and it's even easier to turn it back on after.