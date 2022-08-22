How To Stop Your PS5 From Overheating

Most overheating issues should be resolvable by simply changing the position of your PlayStation 5. It's a good idea to place it upright (on its stand) on top of a solid, non-conductive surface like glass or wood. You'll want to make sure that it is not placed on top of any sort of soft material as this can trap heat, generate static, and generally hinder the PS5's cooling system.

You'll also want to ensure that your fans are clean, which means that you should either blow on them or apply some canned air. It may be unwise to use any sort of vacuum to clean your device's fans, since those are known to generate enough static electricity to cause damage to the sensitive components mentioned earlier in this article. You'll also want to make sure that your PS5 is placed in an area that has decent cooling, such as a room with a fan. Placing the PS5 in a particularly hot or humid room may be causing it to insufficiently cool itself off.

If none of the above steps work, you may have a manufacturing defect that requires you to send your PlayStation 5 console back to Sony, assuming your warranty is still active. All PlayStation 5 consoles come with a one-year warranty in the United States that can be extended for up to 90 days by registering the console. Aside from overheating, there are several other reasons your PS5 may be crashing.