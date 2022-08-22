How To Stop Your PS5 From Overheating
The PlayStation 5 is widely considered a fantastic console for a number of reasons, including its highly responsive DualSense controller, in addition to a decent offering of retro games via PlayStation Plus Extra. However, like any modern video game console, it's packed full of sensitive equipment that can overheat if not given proper airflow. If your PS5 is overheating, there could be a number of different issues at play — pun intended. Overheating may be a symptom of positioning your PlayStation 5 in a cramped space or directly on top of the carpet. It could also be a result of a manufacturer defect, but regardless, any continued overheating can cause long-term damage if you don't deal with it.
Your system's CPU, GPU, RAM, and even the M.2 storage drive within the console are all rated to operate within a specific temperature range, which means continuously exposing those components to extreme heat can quickly wear them down until they're inoperable. According to Gamer Nexus, the standard operating range is between 65 to 75 degrees Celcius (max of 167 degrees Fahrenheit), though a PS5 with poor airflow can generate temperatures of up to 105 degrees Celcius before shutting itself off. That said, 105 degrees is not a good temperature to hit. By comparison, you should be shooting at a temperature range of between 25 to 55 degrees Celcius (131 degrees Fahrenheit) when working with any gaming computer, which may require the aid of an aftermarket cooler like the Thermaltake V1.
Repositioning your PS5
Most overheating issues should be resolvable by simply changing the position of your PlayStation 5. It's a good idea to place it upright (on its stand) on top of a solid, non-conductive surface like glass or wood. You'll want to make sure that it is not placed on top of any sort of soft material as this can trap heat, generate static, and generally hinder the PS5's cooling system.
You'll also want to ensure that your fans are clean, which means that you should either blow on them or apply some canned air. It may be unwise to use any sort of vacuum to clean your device's fans, since those are known to generate enough static electricity to cause damage to the sensitive components mentioned earlier in this article. You'll also want to make sure that your PS5 is placed in an area that has decent cooling, such as a room with a fan. Placing the PS5 in a particularly hot or humid room may be causing it to insufficiently cool itself off.
If none of the above steps work, you may have a manufacturing defect that requires you to send your PlayStation 5 console back to Sony, assuming your warranty is still active. All PlayStation 5 consoles come with a one-year warranty in the United States that can be extended for up to 90 days by registering the console. Aside from overheating, there are several other reasons your PS5 may be crashing.