Why Your PS5 Keeps Crashing And How You Can Fix It

In some cases, the problem with your PlayStation 5 isn't actually with the console itself but with the game you're trying to play. These days, many games that rely on downloadable content get released despite issues found within them, such as bugs that may cause them to repeatedly crash. For example, the launch of "Cyberpunk 2077" was heavily criticized by gamers due to its various issues and failure to resolve critical bugs.

To know if the cause of the crashing is due to the game itself, you can check the title's official website or social media channels for any patches recently released by the developer that resolve related issues. Generally speaking, the PS5 will automatically prompt you to install new updates when they become available before you can play a game. However, to make sure you haven't missed anything, you can quickly check whether a game needs to be updated using these steps:

SlashGear

Press the PS button on the DualSense controller to return to the home screen Scroll over and highlight the game that keeps crashing Press the Options button on the controller to open a small menu with game actions Scroll down and select Check For Update. Select the update if available, then wait for it to download and install.

Alternatively, some bugs only occur after a patch has been installed; this could be due to, for example, new bugs delivered with the update. To resolve this, you may have to uninstall and reinstall the entire game or wait for the developer to release a patch that fixes the new issues.