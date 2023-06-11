How To Reset A PS5 Controller (And Why You Might Need To)

A video game controller is meant to do exactly one thing: control your games. When it's not doing that, you may be tempted to throw it against the wall in frustration. Since not all controllers are made of indestructible Nintendo plastic anymore, though, it would probably be in the best interest of you and your wallet to seek more constructive solutions instead.

For instance, let's say your fancy new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is on the fritz. Maybe you're experiencing input lag or drifting, maybe you're trying to pair the controller with a different device, or maybe it's stopped responding altogether. Whatever the reason, before you go bonkers on the controller and waste $70, there are a couple of methods you can try to give it a proverbial kick in the rear and get it back to normal. Specifically, you can try one of two types of reset: a soft reset or a hard reset.