Why Your PS5 Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It

While online gaming comes to mind when thinking about slow Wi-Fi for your PS5, multiplayer gaming is just one facet of your console's network capability. A stable network connection is required to do everything from chatting with friends to playing games if you have a digital PS5 (via Career Gamers). As a result, it's imperative to consider your home Wi-Fi network a vital piece of your next-gen gaming experience.

If you frequently experience problems such as slow download speeds and online gameplay, you should troubleshoot the issue by first examining your home Wi-Fi network. Given your network's constant strain, you may find a solution in resetting your whole system.

Disconnect your router and modem from power for at least 30 seconds. Reconnect your router and modem to power. On your PS5, navigate to Settings > Network > Settings > Set Up Internet Connection and reconnect to your home Wi-Fi, according to PlayStation.

Resetting your home Wi-Fi is an excellent place to start, but if your PS5 is still experiencing slow network performance, consider using an ethernet cable. A wired connection might be particularly relevant for you if your existing PS5 set-up is several rooms or floors away from the router.

Plug your PS5 into a router with an ethernet cable. On your PS5, navigate to Settings > Network > Settings > Set Up Internet Connection > Set Up Wired LAN, according to PlayStation. Choose Connect, and your console will automatically join your network.

If your router is too far from your gaming set-up, consider purchasing a mesh router system that will give you a stable LAN connection anywhere in your house.