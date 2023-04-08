Our Favorite Gadget Flops Of The Modern Mobile Age

With the tech and gadget market upping the ante every year, it's truly an exciting time to be alive. But not every device that hits the market will be a winner, and some will gain more notoriety than others when they crash and burn (sometimes quite literally).

Whether it's not meeting the market's requirements, not living up to the hype, or not being relevant to prospective consumers, we've covered a variety of high-profile gadget flops that fit the bill. These gadget failures reveal that even the most prominent players in the industry can stumble while seeking to innovate.

From Google Glass to Juicero, we'll examine what these infamous electronics brought to the table, why they fell from grace, and how they've contributed to tech advancements. So sit back, grab your obsolete device of choice — just so long as it's not too old — and join us for a dive into the tech archives.