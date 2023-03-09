This Device Turned A Once-Promising Startup Into A Vaguely Remembered Tech Flop

It's hard out here for a startup. New tech companies have to clear every hurdle of bringing a fresh product to market, without any of the customer goodwill or establishment inertia of well-known brands. Many startups address marketplace challenges by delivering an exciting new product or service, counting on the appeal of innovation to overcome customer reluctance. Sometimes, that kind of innovation can lead to thrilling new tech. Other times, it tries to sell you a screaming carpet.

Like many startups, Jawbone fell somewhere in between. Jawbone's core offerings were comparatively straightforward: the company sold Bluetooth headsets, portable speakers, and a variety of health-related wearable monitors. Had events broken just a little differently, Jawbone could be a major presence in the manufacturing of peripherals. In particular, it was one of the earliest players in the wristband health monitor business.

Ironically, Jawbone's early arrival with health wearables partly spelled its doom. Here's how it all went down.

[Featured image by Abas Gemini via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0 ]